CCube Solutions successfully accepted by the NHS London Procurement Partnership to supply its EDMS software to members

(firmenpresse) - January 23, 2017  Following the evaluation of final tenders, CCube Solutions announces today that it has been successfully accepted by NHS London Procurement Partnership (LPP) to sell its Electronic Document Management (EDM) software to LPP members. CCube Solutions tender was approved as part of the Clinical and Digital Information Systems (CDIS) Framework.



Hosted by Guys and St Thomas NHS Foundation Trust, NHS London Procurement Partnership works in partnership with over 90 NHS organisations and other social enterprises to provide procurement services thereby leveraging the buying power of the NHS on behalf of members.



By working together, this demand aggregation ensures that the NHS gets the best deal from suppliers and ensures value for money for taxpayers. Since the LPP was founded in 2006, it has helped members save £640 million procuring products and services.



The CDIS Framework will give organisations access to a highly flexible suite of software applications which bring together key clinical and administrative data in one place. It will combine the benefits of an EPR system with the integration and interoperable digital tools to give care professionals access to all the data, information and knowledge they need, where and when they need it. This will be real-time digital information on an individuals health and care made available by 2020 to all NHS-funded services. It will also provide comprehensive data on the outcomes and value of services provided which in turn will support improvement and sustainability.



The new framework will be available to mental health NHS trusts, acute NHS trusts, GPs, Clinical Commissioning Groups, social care bodies in local government, charitable organisations and private sector healthcare providers. The LPP will be providing the procurement expertise and on-going management of the framework.



Vijay Magon, CCube Solutions managing director, says, Clearly one has to be accepted on framework agreements to be able to sell software and services to the NHS. Feedback about our bid was that it was one of the most economically advantageous in the lot we entered which was Lot 3.4 - Document Management Services. We offer value for money and EDM solutions which can be customised to work in any NHS setting.





A proven track record in the NHS

CCube Solutions works extensively in the NHS providing enterprise content management solutions. It has a proven ability to deliver based on two decades of expertise and an established track record of project success in the NHS.



Today, its EDM software is used at 28 trusts and health boards around the country including among others Aintree, Addenbrookes, Aneurin Bevan, Milton Keynes, Papworth, St Helens and Sheffield Teaching Hospital.



Cube Solutions also operates at a CCG level. As an example, CCube delivered software which St Helens & Knowsley Health Informatics Service use to provide a fully managed and hosted service to process Lloyd George records held in GP surgeries. This then makes them securely available electronically via a web browser.



In October 2016, CCube Solutions signed an agreement with CSC. This allows CSC to provide CCubes document management software to NHS Trusts.



CCube Solutions accepted on variety of procurement frameworks

In recent months, CCube Solutions has signed two other key procurement frameworks with the following:

1. G-Cloud 8 framework agreement with the Crown Commercial Service (CSS) to sell its EDM solutions via the Governments Digital Marketplace.

2. A clinical IT framework agreement with QE Procurement which is the procurement function for QE Facilities, a wholly owned subsidiary company of Gateshead Health NHS Foundation Trust Group. It buys all goods and services for both QE Facilities and the trust group who run three hospitals including Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Newcastle along with four clinics based in Tyne and Wear. The framework agreement also covers other NHS organisations in the UK.





More information:

http://www.realwire.com/releases/CCube-Solutions-successfully-accepted-by-the-NHS-London-Procurement



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

For more information about NHS London Procurement Partnership, visit www.lpp.nhs.uk



About CCube Solutions

CCube Solutions is an award-winning provider of enterprise content management solutions, comprising electronic document and records management, workflow, electronic forms, portal software, and systems integration.



Founded in 1995, it has a proven track record working with the police, local government, NHS and in the private sector providing cost effective and scalable solutions, tailored to meet the individual requirements of customers.



An AIIM Advisory Board member, CCube Solutions is active in developing and guiding the future direction of the ECM industry, and upholds AIIMs principles of good information management, know-how applied on every customer engagement.



CCube Solutions is headquartered in Milton Keynes. For further information, please visit www.ccubesolutions.com

PressRelease by

RealWire

PressContact / Agency:

For further information, please contact

Tom Herbst

Tom Herbst PR

T:07768 145571

Email: tom(at)tomherbstpr.co.uk

Date: 01/23/2017 - 11:14

Language: English

News-ID 519111

Character count: 4159

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: RealWire

Ansprechpartner: Samantha Sharp

Stadt: Lincoln

Telefon: +44 (0)1522 883 60



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 49



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease