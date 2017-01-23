Dux College Students Continue Achieving Top Results

Dux College, the Sydney based tutoring institution with teaching locations in Bondi Junction and Parramatta advises of students continuing to achieve high exam results.

(firmenpresse) - Dux Colleges weekend study programs prepare students for their assessments and exams throughout their HSC year.



There is a strong focus on exam technique, giving students the best chance at achieving a high band 6 result and maximising their ATAR.



In recent years Dux College students have achieved the following exam results:



+ Over 80% attain an ATAR of 90 or better.



+ Over 70% of students attain a band 6 in their enrolled subjects.



+ Over 97% of graduates attain their top 2 university preferences



+ Median ATAR of the Mathematics Extension 2 class is 99 or over. In 2014 the median result was the highest ever at 99.85. In 2015 and 2016 the median for this class has been 99+.



Mr Hong Li, Founder of Dux College said, We are delighted that our tutors dedicated work with students is continuing to be reflected in top exam results He went on to say, Our tutors are clearly among the top in NSW and take pride in coaching our students to structure exam answers to achieve the best results possible.



Dux College believe their continuing success in student exam results is because of the small class sizes of around 5 to 8 students in each of their weekly 2 hour lessons. Tutors are always accessible to parents for updates about their childs progress. A comprehensive report for each enrolled subject is also given at the end of each term detailing the students progress.



The Dux College class tutors cover theory, example questions and relevant exam techniques. Classes are highly interactive and even the shyest of students are participate in class discussions. Small class size also allows individual attention to be given to each.



Enrolments are now being accepted for the 2017 school year. To enquire about this and learn more about Dux College visit the website here: https://dc.edu.au



About Dux College



[Dux College](http://dc.edu.au/) is a Sydney, New South Wales, Australia based results-driven HSC tutoring institution with teaching locations in Bondi Junction and Parramatta.





The College offers HSC Chemistry Tutoring, as well as Math, Science, Physics, English, Biology and HSC Economics tutoring programs for years 9, 10, 11 and 12.



Tutoring programs follow the syllabus closely and provide a comprehensive understanding of the theory, skills and techniques to succeed in HSC. Whether to raise assessment ranks at school, or see significant improvements in exam results, Dux College has highly qualified tutors to achieve these desired outcomes.





Dux College

https://dc.edu.au/

30 Cowper Street Parramatta

Parramatta

Australia

