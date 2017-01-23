Purple Communications Continues Tech Grant Program to Fund Technology Needs for Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing Students

2nd Annual Tech Grant campaign underway to help integrate technology into classrooms and increase access for deaf and hard-of-hearing students

(firmenpresse) - ROCKLIN, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/23/17 -- Purple Communications, Inc., a leading provider of innovative communications and an advocate for the deaf and hard-of-hearing communities, launches its 2017 Purple Tech Grant campaign to support teachers and schools in the education and achievement of deaf and hard of hearing students.

Funded directly by Purple Communications, four Purple Tech Grants will be awarded to provide financial assistance of up to $2000.00 each (for the purchase of hardware and/or software) to support projects aimed at integrating technology into classroom or educational settings and improve student achievement.

Grant applicants -- teachers at qualifying schools or other educators in eligible education-based settings -- are encouraged to participate by providing full details of the benefits their students will gain from the financial assistance the grant will provide. Entries will be reviewed and graded by a panel of impartial judges.

The application deadline for the 2017 Purple Tech Grant is . For more information, visit .

"Purple has dedicated itself to breaking communication barriers by increasing access to technology that ensures all deaf children have the tools to succeed," says Bob Rae, president and CEO of Purple Communications. "We're thrilled to continue this very special program as demonstration of our commitment to the teachers, the students and their parents and the communities where they work, play, live and learn. This is a core tenet of who we are."

The Purple Tech Grant began in 2015 and continues Purple's mission to provide funding assistance for technology and tools for K-12 Deaf residential schools, day schools for the deaf and mainstream programs that serve deaf/hard-of-hearing students.

For more information about Purple Communications, visit .

Headquartered in Rocklin, California, Purple Communications provides high-quality video relay service (VRS) available from multiple platforms -- TV, desktop, laptop, tablet, and smartphone. VRS is a free service for deaf and hard-of-hearing customers who use sign language to communicate via video conference and a video interpreter (VI). The VI voices/relays the signed conversation in real-time to both deaf and hearing individuals.

Purple's portfolio of solutions includes breakthrough products including videophone (VP) equipment, computer and mobile device apps, in-home notification accessories like the unique POP light and personal devices like the Ditto wearable. Purple's service portfolio spans across telephone captioning services, on-site interpreting services, and video relay interpreting (VRI), delivering a wide array of options to meet the varied communication needs of businesses and customers, collectively making communicating with both the deaf world and the hearing world accessible to all. For more information, visit .

