Mikrotron presents new family of high-resolution high-speed Machine Vision cameras

CoaXPress® cameras EoSens® 25CXP+, EoSens® 12CXP+ and CameraLink camera EoSens® 25CL+ will be showcased at SPIE Photonics West 2017

(PresseBox) - Mikrotron GmbH will present its new line of extremely compact high-resolution high-speed CoaXPress® and CameraLink machine vision cameras at SPIE Photonics 2017, held from 28 January to 2 February 2017 in San Francisco.

All three new camera models, namely EoSens® 25CXP+, EoSens® 12CXP+ and EoSens® 25CL+ are powered by an advanced OnSemi PYTHON CMOS sensor. The high resolution of the CMOS global shutter camera models, combined with a precise trigger and synchronization, a high frame rate and short integration times , give a perfect image quality and allow, for example, capturing even the smallest details of components in PCB assembly in high speed. The extremely photo-sensitivity of the high-speed cameras of 5.8 V/lux*s (at)550nm delivers reliable image information even in low-light conditions. All camera models are based on a unique, robust and compact design (80 x 80 x 66 mm) and are engineered for use in rough environments. The fanless design guarantees vibration-free operation.

The CXP+ models come with a 4-channel CXP-6 CoaXPress® V1.1 interface, transmitting data at speeds up to 25 Gigabits per second in real time; while the CL+ camera takes advantage of CameraLink® technology.

EoSens® 25CXP+ offers 80 frames per second at 5,120 x 5,120 pixel resolution. EoSens® 12CXP+ offers 165 frames per second at 4,096 x 3,072 pixel resolution. Windowing down the image resolution further increases the frame rate up to 765 frames per second for 1,024 x 768 pixel resolution. EoSens® 25CXP+ offers up to 80 frames per second at the extremely high 5,120 x 5,120 pixel resolution.

Due to their outstanding performance and functionality, the new camera models meet the requirements for the most demanding tasks in all areas of application. They are ideally suited for all classical machine vision and scientific applications that combine the demand for high resolution as well as high speed. All models of the new high?resolution high-speed camera family are GenICam and EMVA 1288 compliant, enabling easy handling and integration.



Mikrotron is a global leader in digital high-speed and high-resolution cameras as well as high-speed recording cameras and systems. The new complementing CXP+ and CL+ camera product family as well as well-known Mikrotron advanced machine vision and recording cameras will be demonstrated at SPIE Photonics West 2017, Booth 4508, together with the latest machine vision products from Miktrotron?s sister company Tattile.



Mikrotron GmbH, established in 1976 and located just outside Munich, Germany, provides a full range of high-end imaging solutions for challenging applications in industry, engineering, science and sports. The company designs, produces, and commercializes high-speed and high-resolution cameras, image recording cameras and systems, software and image processing components. Mikrotron's slow-motion recording enables customers to optimize manufacturing processes, improve product design, revolutionize quality management and analyze motion. Mikrotron is ISO:9001 certified and in 2015 has been awarded the "Top Job" quality seal for its excellent human resource management.





