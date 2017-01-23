Trump Inauguration: Many Missed Powerful Message of National Unity and Public Health

"Some networks never covered, and many Americans never tuned in for, a powerful prescription for national unity and public health given during the Trump Inauguration," said syndicated radio host and practicing physician, David DeRose, MD, MPH.
(firmenpresse) - Foresthill, CA, Jan 23, 2017 -- "Some networks never covered, and many Americans never tuned in for, a powerful prescription for national unity and public health given during the Trump Inauguration," said syndicated radio host and practicing physician, David DeRose, MD, MPH. DeRose contends that The Beatitudes, read prior to Trump's inauguration speech by Samuel Rodriguez, contain "eight timeless prescriptions" that speak to all Americans across the religious spectrum.
Dr. DeRose is not just stating an opinion. He had already backed up his claims in a surprising place: his recently published book, "Thirty Days to Natural Blood Pressure Control." There DeRosealong with coauthors Greg Steinke, MD, MPH and Trudi Li, MSN, FNPincluded spiritual health among blood-pressure-lowering, and public-health-enhancing, strategies like proper diet, regular exercise, stress management, research-validated nutritional supplements, adequate sleep, and environmental health. In a 60-plus page chapter, the authors revealed how The Beatitudes provide keys to spiritual health, keys that modern science is validating can help everyone: devout religionists and atheists, Jews and Muslims, Christians and Hindus. Of that chapter Harold G. Koenig, MD, MHSc, Director of the Center for Spirituality, Theology and Health at Duke University, said: "The authors are to be especially commended for their beautiful chapter 14 dealing with spirituality and health. This may be the most transformative chapter in the book, speaking powerfully to readers regardless of their denominational backgrounds or spiritual persuasions. I predict this will be the part of the book that moves people the most, and likely changes their lives in ways that affect far more than blood pressure."
Dr. DeRose suggests regardless of one's reaction to the Trump Inauguration, the four years ahead will be better for all of usand we'll be more united and have better healthif we merely do better at applying the principles of The Beatitudes. Listen to how he and his coauthors framed these eight prescriptions, and consider adding one or more of these practices to your list of New Year's Resolutions: "Be Humble, Acknowledge Your Pain, Submit, Aspire, Forgive, Don't Compromise, Mediate, and Persist." For more detailed information regarding the personal and public health benefits of each of these beatitudes check out "Thirty Days to Natural Blood Pressure Control" in its entirety. It's available in soft cover and Kindle editions at https://www.amazon.com/Thirty-Natural-Blood-Pressure-Control-ebook/dp/B01JN3PC2U You can also download the newly released audiobook edition from Audible.com.
