Teddy Shake Gel Pen Set Has New Vision Statement In Development

Teddy Shake company spokesperson announced that a new vision statement is in development for their best-selling gel pen set.

(firmenpresse) - Teddy Shake gel pen sets have quickly become a favorite amongst customers. Since the launch of the popular gel pen set almost three months ago, the Teddy Shake [gel pen set](https://www.amazon.com/Gel-Pen-Set-Easy-Coloring/dp/B01IFTZOSA) has become a best-selling pen for use in adult coloring books. With their specially designed tip, the stroke of the Teddy Shake gel pens is smooth without skipping or bleeding. In an interview this week, Teddy Shake spokesperson Bailey Anderson gave some insight into the company, the explosive growth of their gel pen set and plans for a new vision statement.



"Prior to the launch of our gel pen set, we made goals and projections for sales. All of those projections were exceeded, and our gel pens proved to be a best-seller during the busy holiday shopping period," said Anderson. "With the start of the new year, we intend to take the comments from our customers and establish a new vision statement for the Teddy Shake gel pen set. Not only are our pens perfect for use in adult coloring books, but also for journaling, scrapbooking, school or art projects and just plain writing or doodling. We intend to incorporate these ideas into the new vision statement, and hope to have the new statement launched this spring."



Since the Teddy Shake gel pen set contains 105 different pens, the set is able to incorporate a wide range of colors. The [Teddy Shake gel pen](https://www.amazon.com/Gel-Pen-Set-Easy-Coloring/dp/B01IFTZOSA) colors include milky, neon, metallic, glitter, and rainbow - truely a pen for every possible need. With 60% more gel in than other gel pens, the Teddy Shake gel pens are certain to last longer, providing many more hours of creative writing or coloring. The ink is also non-toxic, lead-free and acid-free.



The Teddy Shake 105-piece gel pens can be purchased exclusively on Amazon.com, and are currently priced at $24.99, a 40% discount off the full retail price.



About Teddy Shake: "Desiring to make the world a more colorful and creative place, we at Teddy Shake work every day to ensure you have the best gel pens sets on Earth. With hundreds of colors and various tones, we put our gel pens through massive Research and Development tests to make sure your creative flow never stops and your creations are always perfect."





Date: 01/23/2017

