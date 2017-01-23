       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Alternative Energy


Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Notice of 2016 Q4 Results Conference Call and Webcast

Date: Thursday, February 9, 2017 Time: 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time)

ID: 519235
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - BROOKFIELD, NEWS -- (Marketwired) -- 01/23/17 -- You are invited to participate in Brookfield Asset Management's (TSX: BAM.A)(NYSE: BAM)(EURONEXT: BAMA) 2016 Fourth Quarter Conference Call & Webcast on Thursday, February 9, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss with members of senior management our results and current business initiatives.

These results will be released on February 9th prior to 7:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) and will be available following the release on our website at under "News - Press Releases."

To participate in the Conference Call, please dial 1-800-319-4610 toll free in North America, or for overseas calls please dial 1-604-638-5340 at approximately 10:50 a.m. The Conference Call will also be Webcast live at . For those unable to participate in the Conference Call, the telephone replay will be archived and available until midnight March 9th, 2017. To access this rebroadcast, please call 1-800-319-6413 or 1-604-638-9010 (password: 1072#). The webcast link will be posted on our website, where it will be archived for future reference.

Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is a global alternative asset manager with approximately $250 billion in assets under management. The company has more than a 100-year history of owning and operating assets with a focus on property, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity. Brookfield offers a range of public and private investment products and services, and is co-listed on the New York, Toronto and Euronext stock exchanges under the symbol BAM, BAM.A and BAMA, respectively.

For more information, please visit our website at .

Contacts:
Claire Holland
Communications & Media
(416) 369-8236


Linda Northwood
Investor Relations
(416) 359-8647



More information:
http://www.brookfield.com



Keywords (optional):

brookfield-asset-management-inc,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 01/23/2017 - 15:02
Language: English
News-ID 519235
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Brookfield Asset Management Inc.
Stadt: BROOKFIELD, NEWS


Number of hits: 48

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Alternative Energy




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung
FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 56.716
Registriert Heute: 24
Registriert Gestern: 30
Mitglied(er) online: 1
Gäste Online: 198


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z