Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Notice of 2016 Q4 Results Conference Call and Webcast

(firmenpresse) - BROOKFIELD, NEWS -- (Marketwired) -- 01/23/17 -- You are invited to participate in Brookfield Asset Management's (TSX: BAM.A)(NYSE: BAM)(EURONEXT: BAMA) 2016 Fourth Quarter Conference Call & Webcast on Thursday, February 9, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss with members of senior management our results and current business initiatives.
These results will be released on February 9th prior to 7:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) and will be available following the release on our website at under "News - Press Releases."
To participate in the Conference Call, please dial 1-800-319-4610 toll free in North America, or for overseas calls please dial 1-604-638-5340 at approximately 10:50 a.m. The Conference Call will also be Webcast live at . For those unable to participate in the Conference Call, the telephone replay will be archived and available until midnight March 9th, 2017. To access this rebroadcast, please call 1-800-319-6413 or 1-604-638-9010 (password: 1072#). The webcast link will be posted on our website, where it will be archived for future reference.
Brookfield Asset Management
Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is a global alternative asset manager with approximately $250 billion in assets under management. The company has more than a 100-year history of owning and operating assets with a focus on property, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity. Brookfield offers a range of public and private investment products and services, and is co-listed on the New York, Toronto and Euronext stock exchanges under the symbol BAM, BAM.A and BAMA, respectively.
For more information, please visit our website at .
Contacts:
Claire Holland
Communications & Media
(416) 369-8236
Linda Northwood
Investor Relations
(416) 359-8647
More information:
http://www.brookfield.com
