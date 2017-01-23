Momentum Telecom Taps Telecom Industry Veteran to Join Executive Team

Momentum Welcomes Chuck Piazza as EVP of Sales and Marketing

(firmenpresse) - BIRMINGHAM, AL -- (Marketwired) -- 01/23/17 -- , a premier provider of Business Voice, Broadband Management and Unified Communications solutions, has added an industry veteran as the newest member of their leadership team. Momentum is proud to announce that Chuck Piazza will serve as the new Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

Piazza was selected for this position because of his extensive industry experience and proven track record of success in similar roles. Momentum is eager for their employees, partners and customers to experience the expertise, initiative and ingenuity that Piazza will bring to the position. As EVP of Sales and Marketing, Piazza's main goal will be to develop and execute strategies to accelerate sales growth in established and emerging markets.

"We're incredibly excited that Chuck is becoming an integral part of our leadership team, and we're confident that his addition will help us continue Momentum's already substantial growth. Chuck brings a lot to the table, and we're looking forward to his impact taking us to the next level," said Todd Zittrouer, President.

Piazza comes to Momentum from West IP, where he served as Senior Vice President of Sales. He came to West IP from the Smoothstone IP Communications acquisition, where he helped build the business from the ground up. Piazza also worked at Lightyear Network Solutions where he was Director of Business Development. With more than 20 total years of experience in the telecommunications industry, Piazza brings first-hand expertise and mountains of praise from fellow executives, current customers and even competitors.

Piazza joins Momentum at a time when the company is experiencing prolonged and sustained growth in both market share and revenue. The opportunity to grow and become a part of the Momentum brand is something that Piazza looks forward to.

"I'm really excited about the chance to start a new challenge and join the Momentum family for three reasons -- the people, the platform and the vision. I'm eager to help build upon the company's already solid foundation as a well-respected telecommunications provider with the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Stay tuned because great things are definitely soon to come," said Piazza.

For more information about Momentum Telecom or to discuss partnership opportunities email or call 877-251-5554.

Momentum Telecom is a premier provider of , and . Momentum's solutions offer smart, customizable cloud-based applications including voice, video and collaboration tools that enhance business productivity and efficiency for direct customers and more than 500 nationwide white label and channel partners. Momentum Telecom is committed to delivering best-in-class products backed by a geo-redundant network paired with industry-leading uptime and customer service. Headquartered in Birmingham, AL, Momentum Telecom has regional offices actively serving customers across the United States. To learn more visit or connect with us on , , , or check our . At Momentum Telecom, our mission is to enable others to thrive by combining smarter technology with seasoned experts while delivering unmatched customer experience.

