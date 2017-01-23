FORM HOLDINGS PROVIDES SHAREHOLDER UPDATE, 2017 OUTLOOK AND SELECT 2016 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

NEW YORK - January 23, 2017 - FORM Holdings Corp. ("FORM") (NASDAQ: FH), a

diversified holding company, today updated its shareholders on the performance

of each of the company's operating units in 2016, and provided an outlook for

the company in 2017.



"We enter 2017 excited about the future of FORM. We concluded 2016 by

completing the acquisition of XpresSpa, our largest transaction to date, and

have now established ourselves as a diversified holding company. The total

aggregate revenue of the individual companies, including XPresSpa (which FORM

acquired in December 2016) was over $60 million in 2016,*" said Andrew D.

Perlman, FORM's Chief Executive Officer.



"2016 was a transformational year for our company, focused on creating a growth-

oriented platform for our companies. We witnessed strong growth at Group Mobile

and the beginning stages of commercialization at FLI Charge, and extracted as

much value as possible from our intellectual property assets, in which we

executed a number of licenses and divested the vast majority of our patent

assets," Perlman concluded.



Select 2016 Highlights and Outlook for 2017



XpresSpa



XpresSpa is the world's largest airport spa company providing nearly 1,000,000

air travelers with premium health and wellness services per year, as well as a

branded line of travel products and accessories at its 52 locations across 24

major airports. The company is headquartered in New York, and has over 700

employees worldwide.



2016 Review



* On August 8, 2016, FORM announced the signing of a definitive agreement to

acquire XpresSpa; the transaction closed on December 23, 2016.

* Ed Jankowski was recruited to be Chief Executive Officer concurrent with the

acquisition process and joined XpresSpa in June 2016, bringing extensive



retail and airport experience from his time at Luxottica, Godiva, Safilo

Group, Solstice, World Duty Free, Liz Claiborne and Macy's.

* XpresSpa management employed several strategic initiatives in the second

half of the year to improve revenue and profitability:



* Total revenue in 2016 was $43.3 million, an 11.6% increase as compared

to 2015.

* Same store comparable sales grew by 7.6% in 2016 as compared to 2015.*

* For the first half of 2016, prior to implementing management's strategic

initiatives, same store comparable sales were -1.6%.*

* For the second half of 2016, following the implementation of

management's strategic initiatives, same store comparable sales grew by

12%.*

* Opened six new spa locations, including stores in the Houston, Charlotte and

Dubai airports, in which XpresSpa previously did not have a footprint.

* Extended key leases in airports including JFK, Orlando and Minneapolis.



*Same store comparable sales is a Non-GAAP financial measure, see "Use of

Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.



2017 Outlook



We intend to grow XpresSpa's revenue by attempting to improve same store revenue

in existing stores and by continuing to open new stores throughout the world:

* We expect to improve same store revenue by:



* Focusing on the retention and recruitment of in-store staff;

* Updating point of sale and technology infrastructure to optimize

efficiencies and labor at the store level;

* Rolling out XpresSpa 2.0, which has an updated aesthetic and optimizes

the use of space in the storefronts, while clearly communicating the

company's mission of delivering a great spa experience in 30 minutes or

less; and

* Implementing marketing efforts which the company has yet to commence to

date.

* We anticipate increasing the total store count by participating in and

winning requests for proposals ("RFPs") for new locations both domestically

and internationally.



* There are currently five new XpresSpa locations scheduled to open in

2017.

* We are currently participating in 13 RFPs for additional XpresSpa

locations.

* There are 25 additional RFPs scheduled to come out in 2017.

* Historically XpresSpa wins 80% of the RFPs in which it participates.

* We plan to explore a franchising model to penetrate secondary and

tertiary airport markets.





Group Mobile



Group Mobile is an end-to-end solution provider for all areas of the rugged

mobile hardware and services market. The company primarily focuses on large

custom solutions for enterprise and the public sector. Group Mobile is

headquartered in Arizona and has 30 employees.



2016 Review



* Achieved significant increase in customer demand resulting in strong year-

over-year growth:

* 2016 bookings and customer commitments of $12.1 million as compared to $5.3

million in 2015 (128% year-over-year growth)*.

* Anticipate an additional $1 million of services revenue in the first quarter

of 2017 that will be completed upon delivery of orders made during the

fourth quarter*.

* Bookings and customer commitments in the fourth quarter of 2016 were $6.4

million, an increase of over 450% as compared to the fourth quarter of

2015*.

* Although bookings reached an all-time high, revenues for the fourth quarter

will be light with revenue recognition for these orders to fall primarily in

the first quarter resulting in 2016 revenue of $6.7 million. This is due to

the longer manufacturing lead times on larger custom orders.

* Largest customer in 2016 accounted for $3.3 million of orders and

commitments, more than 1000% increase from the largest customer of 2015*.



* Achieved strong sales growth by changing the business model from that of a

reseller to a full-service solutions provider.



* Recruited Darin White, President May 1, 2016 brining two decades of

specific industry experience, key industry supplier relationships at

Getac, Panasonic, Twinhead, Xplore Technologies, Sierra Wireless, Gamber

Johnson and Synnex refocusing Group Mobile's industry message, core

business vision, mission and goals.

* Recruited Roger Cresswell as Senior Vice President of Service and

Operations. Mr. Cresswell was a founding member of Itronix, which was

acquired by General Dynamics, and brings extensive experience in across

all areas of computer services.

* Acquired and provisioned 10,000 square foot configuration and service

center in fourth quarter of 2016.









2017 Outlook



* Group Mobile enters 2017 with more than $6 million of orders and commitments

for the year.

* Group Mobile's 2017 goals are to:



* Continue to build upon revenue growth by delivering on committed orders;

* Add additional key staff and sales talent;

* Create strategic alliances with manufacturing partners;

* Grow key accounts and participate in large local level RFPs;

* Improve margin through delivering services;

* Continue to add innovative products to our offering; and

* Pursue accretive acquisitions with strategic value in the rugged

computing sector.



FLI Charge



FLI Charge is an early stage technology company focused on charging and power

transfer solutions for low power devices, higher powered devices as well as

solving infrastructure related problems. The company is headquartered in New

York and has eight employees.



2016 Review



* Launched the company at the Consumer Electronics Show in January 2016.

* Developed extensive business development pipeline for direct implementation

of FLI Charge technology at OEM level.

* Launched consumer product June 2016, generating approximately $225,000 in

pre-orders.

* Completed manufacturing and delivery of pre-ordered product.

* Executed partnership agreements with Bretford Furniture, MITO Corporation,

HGU New York, Papp Plastics and Global Sourcing Specialist.

* Launched e-commerce site in November 2016 and partnered with The Sharper

Image to sell product through their website.

2017 Outlook



FLI Charge's 2017 goals are to:

* Grow direct to consumer business by achieving positive digital marketing

ROI.

* Secure placement in traditional and big box retailers.

* Partner with additional online outlets as well as domestic and overseas

distributors.

* Design and bring to market current pipeline of additional consumer and

enterprise products.

* Commercialize solutions with strategic partners in education, hospitality,

office and several other key markets.

* Secure additional partnerships and launch products with established brands

in the furniture, power tool, hospitality and auto markets.

* Build an established and recognized brand.





Intellectual Property



On December 5, 2016, we transferred the majority of our Telecom parent

portfolio, totaling approximately 500 patents and patent applications to Nokia.

Moving forward we will continue to extract as much value from our remaining

patent assets, maximizing return on investment.





Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures



XpresSpa uses GAAP and non-GAAP measurements to assess the trends in its

business. Items XpresSpa reviews on an ongoing basis are revenues, Comp Store

Sales (which it defines as sales from stores opened longer than a year compared

to the same period sales of those stores a year ago), store contribution

margins, and number of transactions (which is a way to measure traffic in spas).

In addition, XpresSpa monitors stores' performance compared to its model store

metrics to ensure that it is consistently opening spas that have the same or

similar return dynamics as historical stores. XpresSpa believes the trends

exhibited by its business are strong and substantiate its continued investment

in additional locations and infrastructure.



Please note that FORM's consolidated Statement of Operations will include

XpresSpa results from December 23, 2016 onwards. During the full year of 2016,

XpresSpa generated $43.4 million of revenue.



Group Mobile uses bookings and customer commitments as a non GAAP measure to

assess the health of the business. They represent orders placed and orders

committed from the customers, which will be fulfilled in the future. Group

Mobile expects to recognize bookings and commitments from customers as revenues

throughout 2017.





About FORM Holdings Corp.



FORM Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: FH) is a publicly held diversified holding company

that specializes in identifying, investing in and developing companies with

superior growth potential. FORM's current holdings include XpresSpa, Group

Mobile, FLI Charge, Infomedia and intellectual property assets. XpresSpa is the

world's largest airport spa company with 52 locations across 24 major airports.

Group Mobile is a provider of rugged, mobile and field-use computing products,

serving customers worldwide. FLI Charge designs, develops, licenses,

manufactures and markets wireless conductive power and charging solutions.

Infomedia is a leading provider of customer relationship management and

monetization technologies to mobile carriers and device manufacturers. FORM

Holdings' intellectual property division is engaged in the development and

monetization of intellectual property. To learn more about Form Holdings Corp.,

visit: www.FormHoldings.com.





Forward-Looking Statements



This press release includes forward-looking statements, which may be identified

by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects,"

"intends," "should," "seeks," "future," "continue," or the negative of such

terms, or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are

statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are

subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ

materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein. Statements in

this press release regarding the merger between FORM and XpresSpa; the potential

value created by the merger for FORM's stockholders and XpresSpa's equity

holders; the potential of FORM's business after the merger; XpresSpa's projected

revenue, the ability to raise capital to fund operations and business plan; the

continued listing of FORM's securities on the Nasdaq Capital Market; market

acceptance of FORM products; the collective ability to protect intellectual

property rights; competition from other providers and products; FORM's

management and board of directors after the merger; and any other statements

about FORM's management team's future expectations, beliefs, goals, plans or

prospects constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the

Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. There are a number of

important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially

from those indicated by such forward-looking statements, including, but not

limited to: the inability to realize the potential value created by the merger

for FORM's stockholders; FORM's inability to maintain the listing of its

securities on the Nasdaq Capital Market; the potential lack of market acceptance

of FORM's products; FORM's inability to monetize and recoup FORM's investment

with respect to assets and other businesses that that were acquired or will be

acquired in the future; general economic conditions and level of information

technology and consumer electronics spending; unexpected trends in the mobile

phone and telecom computing industries; the potential loss of one or more of

FORM's significant Original Equipment Manufacturer ("OEM") suppliers,; market

acceptance, quality, pricing, availability and useful life of FORM's products

and services, as well as the mix of FORM's products and services sold;

potential competition from other providers and products; FORM's inability to

license and monetize FORM's patents, including the outcome of litigation; FORM's

inability to develop and introduce new products and/or develop new intellectual

property; FORM's inability to protect FORM's intellectual property rights; new

legislation, regulations or court rulings related to enforcing patents, that

could harm FORM's business and operating results; FORM's inability to retain key

members of its management team; and other risks and uncertainties and other

factors discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and

Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including FORM's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the

year ended December 31, 2015 filed with the SEC on March 10, 2016. FORM

expressly disclaims any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking

statements contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future

events or otherwise, except as required by law.



