Metso Corporation, stock exchange release, January 23, 2017 at 3:15 p.m. EET



Proposal on the composition of Board of Directors

Metso Corporation's Nomination Board proposes to the next Annual General

Meeting, which will be held on March 23, 2017, that the number of members of the

Board of Directors will be seven and that Mikael Lilius, Christer Gardell, Ozey

K. Horton, Jr., Lars Josefsson, Nina Kopola, Peter Carlsson and Arja Talma will

be re-elected as members of the Board of Directors. Wilson Nélio Brumer has

informed that he is not available for re-election. Mikael Lilius is proposed to

be re-elected as Chairman of and Christer Gardell as Vice Chairman of the Board.



More information on the proposed Board members and independence assessments are

available on company's website at www.metso.com.



Proposal on Board of Directors' remuneration

The Nomination Board proposes to the General Meeting that the members of the

Board of Directors to be elected for a term of office ending at the end of the

Annual General Meeting of 2018 will be paid the same fixed annual remuneration

as in the previous term as follows: to the Chairman of the Board of Directors

EUR 110,000; to the Vice Chairman EUR 62,000; to the other Board members EUR

50,000 each; to the member of the Board to be elected in the position of

Chairman of the Audit Committee an additional remuneration of EUR 15,000; and to

the member of the Board to be elected in the position of Chairman of the HR and

Remuneration Committee an additional remuneration of EUR 5,000.



The Nomination Board proposes that the meeting fees remain the same as in the

previous term, that is, for each meeting of the Board of Directors or its

committees a fee of EUR 700 will be paid to the members of the Board that reside



in the Nordic countries, a fee of EUR 1,400 will be paid to the members of the

Board that reside in other European countries and a fee of EUR 2,800 will be

paid to the members of the Board that reside outside Europe. The Nomination

Board furthermore proposes that, as a condition for the annual remuneration, the

members of the Board of Directors are obliged, directly based on the General

Meeting's decision, to use 40% of the fixed total annual remuneration for

purchasing Metso Corporation's shares from the market at a price formed in

public trading and that the purchase will be carried out within two weeks from

the publication of the interim review for the period January 1, 2017, to March

31, 2017.



Metso's Board of Directors will include these proposals into the notice of the

Annual General Meeting of 2017.



Personnel participation

The Nomination Board notes that, also during the commencing term of office of

the Board of Directors, a personnel representative will participate as an

external expert in the meetings of the Board within the limitations imposed by

the Finnish law. The new Board of Directors will invite the personnel

representative as its external expert in its organizing meeting after the Annual

General Meeting of 2017.



The Nomination Board

The Nomination Board consists of Kari Järvinen (Managing Director, Solidium Oy),

Niko Pakalén (Partner, Cevian Capital AG), Risto Murto (President and CEO, Varma

Mutual Pension Insurance Company), Mikko Mursula (Chief Investment Officer,

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company) and Metso's Chairman of the Board

Mikael Lilius as an expert member.



Metso is a world leading industrial company serving the mining, aggregates,

recycling, oil, gas, pulp, paper and process industries. We help our customers

improve their operational efficiency, reduce risks and increase profitability by

using our unique knowledge, experienced people and innovative solutions to build

new, sustainable ways of growing together.

Our products range from mining and aggregates processing equipment and systems

to industrial valves and controls. Our customers are supported by a broad scope

of services and a global network of over 80 service centers and about 6,400

services professionals. Metso has an uncompromising attitude towards safety.



Metso is listed on the NASDAQ OMX Helsinki, Finland, and had net sales of about

EUR 2.9 billion in 2015. Metso employs over 12,000 persons in more than 50

countries. Expect results.



www.metso.com, www.twitter.com/metsogroup





