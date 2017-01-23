Delisting of Giyani Gold from the Exchange Operated by JSE Limited

The Issuer Regulation Division of JSE Limited ("JSE") has agreed to the removal of Giyani Gold's (TSX VENTURE: WDG)(JSE: GIY) secondary listing status from the Alternative Exchange ("ALTx") ("Delisting") further to:
The dates for Delisting are set out below:
Notes
Johannesburg, 23 January 2017
Designated Advisor, Sasfin Capital (a division of Sasfin Bank Limited)
TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/23/17 -- Liberty Silver Corp. ("Liberty" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that on January 20, 2017 it reached an agreement with BG Capital Group Ltd. ("BGCG") to amend the loa ...
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/23/17 -- Nicola Mining Inc. (TSX VENTURE: NIM) (the "Company") is pleased to announce results of historic and resampled diamond drill core from hole S-100. Hole S-100 was originally drilled in ...
VAL-D'OR, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 01/23/17 -- Metanor Resources Inc. ("Metanor" or the "Corporation") (TSX VENTURE: MTO) is pleased to announce that it expects to release in early February, its first quarterly profit (period ...
MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 01/23/17 -- TOMAGOLD CORPORATION (TSX VENTURE: LOT) ("TomaGold" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it has started drilling on its Obalski property. The property, which covers 345 he ...