       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Mining & Metals


Delisting of Giyani Gold from the Exchange Operated by JSE Limited

ID: 519250
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - OAKVILLE, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/23/17 --

Introduction

The Issuer Regulation Division of JSE Limited ("JSE") has agreed to the removal of Giyani Gold's (TSX VENTURE: WDG)(JSE: GIY) secondary listing status from the Alternative Exchange ("ALTx") ("Delisting") further to:

The dates for Delisting are set out below:

Notes

Johannesburg, 23 January 2017

Designated Advisor, Sasfin Capital (a division of Sasfin Bank Limited)

Contacts:
Duane Parnham
Executive Chairman
1.289.837.0066



More information:
http://www.giyanigold.com



Keywords (optional):

giyani-gold-corp,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 01/23/2017 - 15:42
Language: English
News-ID 519250
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Giyani Gold Corp.
Stadt: OAKVILLE, ONTARIO


Number of hits: 3

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Mining & Metals




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung
FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 56.716
Registriert Heute: 24
Registriert Gestern: 30
Mitglied(er) online: 1
Gäste Online: 199


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z