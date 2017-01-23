NCLGS Expands National, Global Approach to Effective Gaming Regulation

(firmenpresse) - LINWOOD, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 01/23/17 -- The Executive Committee of the National Council of Legislators from Gaming States (NCLGS), recently sworn in to a new term, is enhancing its commitment to providing a national and global policy perspective to the organization in 2017.

"I take pride in leading a group of lawmakers who have in-depth knowledge of gaming in the United States, and who are proven leaders in areas ranging from the impacts of gaming, to the regulation of lotteries, pari-mutuels and casinos, among many other areas of vital interest," NCLGS President Bill Galvano said. "We have the perfect team in place to help our member states address complex gaming issues in a responsible, effective manner."

The NCLGS Executive Committee members are:

President Bill Galvano, a senator from Florida and an established leader on gaming issues in his home state and around the nation. Galvano is expected to serve as the President of the Florida Senate from 2018-2020.

Vice President Helene Keeley, the immediate past President of NCLGS and a 20-year veteran of the Delaware House of Representatives.

Secretary Bill Coley, a member of the Ohio State Senate, where he serves as Chair of the Senate Standing Committee on Government Oversight and Reform, as well as the Vice-Chair of the Senate Finance Committee.

Treasurer Becky Harris, a respected Senator from Nevada and a leader on gaming issues in that state, who was recently installed as a NCLGS Executive Committee member.

Keeley and Coley will be representing NCLGS next month in London for International Legislators' Day, hosted by the British All Party Parliamentary Betting & Gaming Group. They will participate with other international legislators for a day of educational and networking activities. International Legislators' Day will be held February 7, on the opening day of ICE Totally Gaming, the world's largest gaming exhibition. It is expected to draw 30,000 attendees.

NCLGS is the only organization of state lawmakers that meets on a regular basis to discuss issues gaming-related issues. Members of NCLGS serve as chairpersons of, or are members of, state legislative committees responsible for the regulation of gaming in their statehouses. NCLGS does not promote or oppose gaming but is primarily concerned with the proper regulation of the industry. The NCLGS Foundation is the educational and research arm of NCLGS. The 501(c)(3) non-profit is a source of non-partisan data on issues of gaming legislation and regulation.

Spectrum Gaming Group (), a global gaming research and advisory firm based in New Jersey, serves as the Executive Director of NCLGS. Legislators and others seeking information on membership in NCLGS should contact Wayne Marlin at .

For information on the NCLGS Summer Meeting to be held June 9-11 in Denver, contact .





