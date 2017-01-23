New Affordable Housing Construction in Happy Valley-Goose Bay

(firmenpresse) - HAPPY VALLEY-GOOSE BAY, NEWFOUNDLAND AND LABRADOR -- (Marketwired) -- 01/23/17 -- The Governments of Canada and Newfoundland and Labrador have invested $75,000 in the construction of a three bedroom home for a low-income family in Happy Valley-Goose Bay.
Ms. Yvonne Jones, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Indigenous and Northern Affairs and Member of Parliament for Labrador, on behalf of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), along with the Honourable Sherry Gambin-Walsh, Minister of Children, Seniors and Social Development and Minister Responsible for Newfoundland and Labrador Housing Corporation (NLHC), made the announcement today.
"Our Government is dedicated to working in partnership with organizations like Habitat to build the sort of safe, appropriate, affordable housing necessary for healthy, sustainable communities. This new home will make a real difference in the lives of this family, a place they can proudly call their own. This new unit is more than just safe and affordable places to live, it is key to a better life for the family who will call this place home." - Yvonne Jones, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Indigenous and Northern Affairs and Member of Parliament for Labrador
"The Government of Newfoundland and Labrador is pleased to support Habitat for Humanity as they continue to assist families throughout the province to become homeowners. We know providing safe, affordable housing can help families and communities to grow and prosper. We offer our sincere congratulations to the latest Habitat family as they embark on this new beginning" - the Honourable Sherry Gambin-Walsh, Minister of Children, Seniors and Social Development and Minister Responsible for Newfoundland and Labrador Housing Corporation.
"Providing a "hand up" one house, one family at a time, that is what we are all about here at Habitat for Humanity, with many thanks to our dedicated volunteers, the generosity of our donors and sponsors we have been able to make homeownership a reality for our new partner family in Happy Valley Goose Bay". - Sandra Whiffen, Executive Director, Habitat for Humanity Newfoundland and Labrador
Emilie Gauduchon
Press Secretary
Office of Minister Duclos
819-654-5546
Natalie Chavarie
Public Affairs Advisor
Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation
902-426-4262
Krista Dalton
Media Relations Manager
Department of Children, Seniors and Development
709-729-3768, 685-6492
Jenny Bowring
Manager of Corporate Communications
Newfoundland and Labrador
709-724-3055
