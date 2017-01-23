Stretch Mark & Scar Removal Cream Will Remain Exclusive Product of SmoothRx

SmoothRx made an announcement this week that their popular stretch mark and scar removal cream will remain the exclusive product of the company.

(firmenpresse) - The SmoothRx stretch mark and [scar removal cream](https://www.amazon.com/Best-Scar-Cream-Stretch-Removal/dp/B00RSN5N8G) has become one of the top-selling skin creams on Amazon.com. The SmoothRx cream has helped thousands of customers around the world by fading their skin imperfections. In order to remain focused on the development of their skin cream, SmoothRx issued a statement this week saying that the special formula, all-natural stretch mark, and scar removal cream will remain the sole product for the company.



"We knew that we had an exceptional product when we launched our cream," said SmoothRx spokesperson Ashley Royal. "We are determined to use only the highest quality ingredients, in a combination that will help fade stretch marks and scars for people. The customer feedback we have received about this product has been outstanding, but that is not enough for us. We want to continue to make improvements and advancements on our stretch mark and scar removal cream, and believe that the best way to do this is to make this cream our exclusive product."



The stretch mark and scar removal cream by SmoothRx is made of all-natural aloe, orange oil, cocoa butter, grapefruit seed extract, mango butter, rose hip seed oil and shea butter. These ingredients combine to form a powerful moisturizing cream that improves the elasticity of the skin. Not only does the cream help fade stretch marks and scars caused by acne, scars, and burns, but the moisturizing properties of the cream can help prevent fine lines and new stretch marks and scars from forming.



Amazon.com customers love the [SmoothRx scar removal cream](https://www.amazon.com/Best-Scar-Cream-Stretch-Removal/dp/B00RSN5N8G). Over 150 customers have written reviews, with two new five-star reviews from verified purchasers this week. Seana Benz wrote "Works amazingly well! With darker, thicker scars, it takes some time to thin it (doesn't disappear entirely), but stretch marks are steadily disappearing!" Amazon customer added, "My daughter has seen an improvement Thanks."





The stretch mark and acne scar cream by SmoothRx makes a great gift for men and women ages 18 and over. It is available for purchase for $19.95, exclusively on Amazon.com. All orders over $49 receive free shipping.



About SmoothRx: "SmoothRx makes premium scar creams for stretch mark removal, acne scar removal, fine line removal, spider vein removal, and general scar removal. Made in the United States, we only use premium natural ingredients such as orange oil, grapefruit seed extract, shea butter, cocoa butter, and more. We sell primarily on amazon.com and hope to improve the lives of those who are troubled with scars and other cosmetic hindrances."





More information:

http://www.amazon.com/s/ref=nb_sb_noss_2?url=search-alias&field-keywords=Acrylic+Makeup+Organizer&field-brand=Cosmopolitan+Collection



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Cosmopolitan Collection

http://www.amazon.com/s/ref=nb_sb_noss_2?url=search-alias&field-keywords=Acrylic+Makeup+Organizer&field-brand=Cosmopolitan+Collection

PressRelease by

Cosmopolitan Collection

Requests:

Cosmopolitan Collection

http://www.amazon.com/s/ref=nb_sb_noss_2?url=search-alias&field-keywords=Acrylic+Makeup+Organizer&field-brand=Cosmopolitan+Collection



1490 A George Dieter 206

El Paso, TX

United States

Date: 01/23/2017 - 17:00

Language: English

News-ID 519253

Character count: 2929

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Cosmopolitan Collection

Ansprechpartner: Rob Bowser

Stadt: El Paso, TX



Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation

Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 23/01/2017



Number of hits: 80



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease