RBC Global Asset Management Chief Economist, Eric Lascelles, to Give Economic Forecast to Calgary Audience

(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/23/17 -- Calgary business leaders will be interested to hear what impact the changing of the guard in the U.S. might have on the Alberta economy in 2017 from RBC Global Asset Management Chief Economist, Eric Lascelles when he speaks on Thursday, January 26, to a sold out luncheon hosted by the Canadian Pension & Benefits Institute (CPBI). President Trump is likely to have both positive and negative implications for Alberta and world markets, so attendees will be paying close attention to Mr. Lascelles' forecast for 2017.

"We're very excited to have a Mr. Lascelles back to present his economic forecast to our CPBI members and guests," said Luis Ramirez, CPBI Regional Chair. "Mr. Lascelles' forecasts always hit the right notes for our CPBI audience - insightful and entertaining."

For more information, visit .

Founded in 1960, the Canadian Pension & Benefits Institute is a national, not-for-profit organization that specializes in providing members and non-members alike with industry-related educational sessions across Canada, in the pensions, employee benefits and investment sectors.

Contacts:
Media contact:
Krista Esau
587-435-2724



More information:
http://www.cpbi-icra.ca/



Date: 01/23/2017 - 16:00
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Canadian Pension & Benefits Institute (CPBI) - Southern Alberta
Stadt: CALGARY, ALBERTA


