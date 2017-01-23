MML secures three-year contract extension for maintenance management at the John Lewis Partnership

Contract extends 13-year relationship with the John Lewis Partnership

(firmenpresse) - UK. 23 January 2017. MML today announced a three-year extension to its maintenance management contract for the John Lewis Partnership. MML, a leading UK and European facilities management company, will continue to deliver an around-the-clock maintenance management service for the John Lewis Partnership retail and head office properties across the UK.



MML provides a full managing agent service for the John Lewis Partnership offering 24/7 helpdesk support, facilities and asset management, statutory compliance, financial control and reporting.



Marc Pinder, Operations Director UK at MML, said: Our long-term relationship with the John Lewis Partnership is built on our ability to take care of all its facility management needs efficiently and transparently. Our continued collaboration is testament to the dedication of our valued staff and senior management.





About MML

MML is a leading UK and European facilities management company working in partnership with its customers to offer impartial advice and a 24/7 fully managed maintenance service. With a reputation for working with recognised high street brands, such as the John Lewis Partnership and Lloyds Pharmacy, MML provides a full management agent service including 24/7 helpdesk support, facilities and asset management, statutory compliance, financial control and reporting. The Milton Keynes-based company employs 125 people and is a member of the BIFM, the professional body for Facilities Management. For further information visit: www.maintenance-management.com

