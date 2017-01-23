       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Business News


MML secures three-year contract extension for maintenance management at the John Lewis Partnership

Contract extends 13-year relationship with the John Lewis Partnership

ID: 519264
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - UK. 23 January 2017. MML today announced a three-year extension to its maintenance management contract for the John Lewis Partnership. MML, a leading UK and European facilities management company, will continue to deliver an around-the-clock maintenance management service for the John Lewis Partnership retail and head office properties across the UK.

MML provides a full managing agent service for the John Lewis Partnership offering 24/7 helpdesk support, facilities and asset management, statutory compliance, financial control and reporting.

Marc Pinder, Operations Director UK at MML, said: Our long-term relationship with the John Lewis Partnership is built on our ability to take care of all its facility management needs efficiently and transparently. Our continued collaboration is testament to the dedication of our valued staff and senior management.



More information:
http://www.realwire.com/releases/MML-secures-three-year-contract-extension-for-maintenance-management



Keywords (optional):

mml, contract, john-lewis, partnership, facilities-management,



Company information / Profile:

About MML
MML is a leading UK and European facilities management company working in partnership with its customers to offer impartial advice and a 24/7 fully managed maintenance service. With a reputation for working with recognised high street brands, such as the John Lewis Partnership and Lloyds Pharmacy, MML provides a full management agent service including 24/7 helpdesk support, facilities and asset management, statutory compliance, financial control and reporting. The Milton Keynes-based company employs 125 people and is a member of the BIFM, the professional body for Facilities Management. For further information visit: www.maintenance-management.com

PressRelease by

PressContact / Agency:

MML Media Contact:
Ian Martin
Email: ian(at)rsc4business.com
Tel: 07962 277810



published by: RealWire
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 01/23/2017 - 17:26
Language: English
News-ID 519264
Character count: 965
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: RealWire
Ansprechpartner: Samantha Sharp Feedback to firmenpresse.de about Pressrelease-id:
Stadt: Lincoln
Telefon: +44 (0)1522 883 60

Meldungsart: bitte
Versandart: Veröffentlichung

Number of hits: 72

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Business News




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung
FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 56.718
Registriert Heute: 26
Registriert Gestern: 30
Mitglied(er) online: 5
Gäste Online: 238


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z