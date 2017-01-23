Corporate Travel Bookings Made Easy and Hassle-free by UNIGLOBE Peerless Travel

Canadian travel service provider UNIGLOBE Peerless Travel has now emerged as a trusted name for all types of corporate travel related requirements. With over 750 locations in more than 20 countries, UNIGLOBE Peerless specializes in providing travel management services to major corporations around the globe.

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/23/17 -- Editors note: There is a picture associated with this release.

More and more Canadian business owners are now putting their trust on UNIGLOBE Peerless Travel for efficient corporate travel management. Part of the world's largest travel franchise organization, UNIGLOBE Peerless serves over 100,000 properties in 130 countries in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company is preferred by corporate clients for their proficiency in negotiating economical rates with airlines, hotels and car rental agencies.

The travel industry has experienced tremendous growth over the last few years with many new businesses coming up. However, very few names have emerged as a reliable provider of corporate travel management services. UNIGLOBE Peerless has been one of the front-runners amongst them with their innovative, user-friendly, and cost-efficient online solutions.

Some of the major highlights of the company's service include

Highlighting the company's service policy, a senior official from UNIGLOBE Peerless states, "We place your needs at the forefront when considering the countless options available in the marketplace - technology, suppliers, products, reservation systems and services. We take care to find meaningful innovations that equate to better service, increased cost savings and efficiencies. And, we make sure we are agile enough to move to better technology as it evolves."

To find out more about UNIGLOBE Peerless Travel, please visit

About UNIGLOBE Peerless Travel: Peerless Travel was established in 1990 and is now one of Canada's largest independent travel agencies. They are also a UNIGLOBE Travel Partner Agency. With over 70 qualified consultants, Peerless Travel offers a unique approach to travel management services. The company's areas of specialization include corporate travel, vacation packages, cruises, flights, car rentals, hotels, travel insurance, and other travel services.

To view the photo associated with this release, please click on the following link:

Contacts:



UNIGLOBE Peerless Travel

Canada Toll Free 1-800-294-1663

USA Toll Free 1-855-514-7155





More information:

http://www.peerlesstraveluniglobe.com



PressRelease by

UNIGLOBE Peerless Travel

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/23/2017 - 16:30

Language: English

News-ID 519267

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: UNIGLOBE Peerless Travel

Stadt: TORONTO, ONTARIO





Number of hits: 53



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease