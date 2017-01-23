Global Equity International, Inc. to Present at RedChip's Global Online Growth Conference

(firmenpresse) - DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES -- (Marketwired) -- 01/23/17 -- Global Equity International, Inc. (OTCQB: GEQU) is scheduled to present at RedChip's "Global Online Growth Conference" on . The presentation can be viewed at . A live Q&A session will follow the investor presentation.

RedChip's "Global Online Growth Conference" brings together investors and executives of leading micro-cap companies, representing a broad spectrum of industries and sectors, including oil & gas, technology, mining, healthcare, consumer goods, energy, and more. More than 10,000 investors attend RedChip's micro-cap conference series each year.

No registration is required to participate in the conference. Start times are subject to change.

Global Equity International Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiaries GEP Equity Holdings Limited and Global Equity Partners Plc., advises worldwide business leaders with their most critical decisions and opportunities pertaining to growth, capital needs, structure and the development of a global presence. With offices in Dubai and in the United Kingdom, Global Equity has developed significant relationships in the US, United Kingdom, Central Europe, the Middle East and South East Asia to assist clients in realising their full value and potential by bringing them to external capital and resources that place an emphasis on collaborative thinking. Furthermore, because Global Equity has offices in key financial centres of the world, they are able to introduce their clients to a unique opportunity of listing their shares on any one of the many stock exchanges worldwide.

This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to anticipated revenues, expenses, earnings, operating cash flows, the outlook for markets and the demand for products. Forward-looking statements are no guarantees of future performance and are inherently subject to uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon, among other things, assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management, including management's own knowledge and assessment of the Company's industry and competition. The Company refers interested persons to its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and its other SEC filings for a description of additional uncertainties and factors, which may affect forward-looking statements. The company assumes no duty to update its forward-looking statements.

