Jarno Vanto, Cybersecurity Lawyer, Joins Polsinelli's Intellectual Property Department as Shareholder

(firmenpresse) - NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 01/23/17 -- Polsinelli, an Am Law 100 firm with offices in 20 cities across the U.S., announced today that Jarno Vanto joined as shareholder in its New York office. Vanto is a member of the firm's Intellectual Property Department where he will assist clients in navigating the complex world of cybersecurity and data privacy, and advise European technology companies on their U.S. operations.

"We are very fortunate to have attracted Jarno here," said Dan Flanigan, Chair of the firm's Financial Services & Real Estate Department and Managing Partner of Polsinelli's New York office. "He is a great addition to our already strong corporate and litigation IP practice in New York and to our cybersecurity and data privacy practice nationwide and cross border."

Prior to joining Polsinelli, Vanto was a partner at Borenius Attorneys LLP, where he served as lead counsel to a global engineering and services company on employee data privacy worldwide, advised a multinational technology company on a licensing and finance transaction with a Japanese web services company, and counselled a multinational software analytics company on global consumer data protection. He has consulted with companies on multinational compliance efforts, including global data security standards; technology use and monitoring policies; and the implications of various local and national laws on direct marketing initiatives, breach notification policies, and records management programs.

"By joining Polsinelli I will be able to provide my international clients with a great platform for all their U.S. legal needs and assist them in navigating the complex regulatory environment in the U.S.," said Vanto.

He frequently writes on privacy, including authoring a chapter in "Beacon Technologies: The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Beacosystem." Vanto is the editor-in-chief and co-author of the "International Privacy Guide" and the co-editor and co-author of "The International Contract Manual" for Thomson Reuters. He sits on the Board of Directors of Amcham Finland NYC, an organization that advises Nordic companies seeking business opportunities in the U.S.

Vanto holds a Master of Laws degree from the University of Turku in Finland and an LL.M. from New York University School of Law.

real challenges. real answers.(SM)


Polsinelli is an Am Law 100 firm with more than 800 attorneys in 20 offices, serving corporations, institutions, and entrepreneurs nationally. Ranked in the top five percent of law firms for client service*, the firm has risen more than 50 spots over the past five years in the Am Law 100 annual law firm ranking. Polsinelli attorneys provide practical legal counsel infused with business insight, and focus on health care, financial services, real estate, intellectual property, mid-market corporate, labor and employment, and business litigation. Polsinelli attorneys have depth of experience in 100 service areas and 70 industries. The firm can be found online at . Polsinelli PC. In California, Polsinelli LLP.

* 2016 BTI Client Service A-Team Report

Dan Flanigan
Polsinelli

816-360-4260

Taryn Burks
Adam Friedman Associates

917-675-6244



http://www.polsinelli.com/



Date: 01/23/2017 - 16:36
