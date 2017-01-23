       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Commercial & Investment Banking


Ambassador Financial Group, Inc. Announces $17 Million Private Placement of Equity on Behalf of Riverview Financial Corporation

ID: 519272
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - ALLENTOWN, PA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/23/17 -- today announced the successful completion of a $17 million private placement of common and preferred equity for Riverview Financial Corporation (OTCQX: RIVE) in which it served as the exclusive placement agent. The offering of common and preferred equity at $10.50 per share closed January 20, 2017.

Riverview Financial Corporation, based in Harrisburg, is a Pennsylvania bank holding company and the parent corporation of Riverview Bank, a Pennsylvania state-chartered bank established in 2008 via a merger of equals between FNB Marysville and Halifax National. Riverview stated that it plans to use the additional capital for general corporate purposes, including making loans and strategic acquisitions of bank or wealth management partners if opportunities are present.

Ambassador Financial Group is a FINRA registered broker-dealer which offers a comprehensive suite of strategic, customized solutions, including balance sheet management, investment banking, and capital markets services, to community banks and thrifts nationwide. Ambassador Financial Group's recent capital raising and merger & acquisition transactions include:

Manor Bank (PA) $2.3 million proposed acquisition by NexTier, Inc. (PA)

Revere Bank (MD) $31.0 million placement of subordinated debt

Monona Bankshares, Inc. (WI)* proposed acquisition of MCB Bankshares, Inc. (WI)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (MA) $111.7 million proposed acquisition of First Choice Bank* (NJ)

Revere Bank (MD)* $65.1 million proposed acquisition of Monument Bank (MD)

DNB Financial Corporation (PA) $49.0 million proposed acquisition of East River Bank (PA)

Merchants and Manufacturers Bank Corporation (IL) $4.0 million private placement of subordinated debt

Riverview Financial Corporation (PA) $7.8 million acquisition of Citizens National Bank of Meyersdale (PA)

Eagle National Bancorp, Inc. (PA) $25.3 million acquisition by ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (PA)

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) $6.6 million acquisition of Regal Bancorp, Inc. (MD)

Juniata Valley Financial Corporation (PA) $13.2 million acquisition of FNBPA Bancorp, Inc. (PA)

Kinderhook Bank Corp. (NY) $10 million private placement of subordinated debt

Oconomowoc Bancshares, Inc. (WI) $12 million private placement of subordinated debt

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NY) $10 million subordinated loan agreement

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (WI) $12 million private placement of subordinated debt

*Ambassador provided a fairness opinion only.


This announcement is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities.

Image Available:

610.351.1633


610.351.1633


240.242.4083


610.351.1633


610.724.7133



More information:
http://www.ambfg.com



Keywords (optional):

ambassador-financial-group,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 01/23/2017 - 16:48
Language: English
News-ID 519272
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Ambassador Financial Group
Stadt: ALLENTOWN, PA


Number of hits: 44

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Commercial & Investment Banking




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung
FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 56.718
Registriert Heute: 26
Registriert Gestern: 30
Mitglied(er) online: 4
Gäste Online: 233


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z