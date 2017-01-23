       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Children's Play Food Set Receives Glowing Reviews From Satisfied Customers

Best-Selling Mommy Please play food set continues to receive five-star reviews from satisfied customers.

(firmenpresse) - Mommy Please had record-breaking sales for their [play food set](https://www.amazon.com/Mommy-Please-Pretend-Kitchen-125-Piece/dp/B01COI9EAC) over the past few months. Now, these satisfied customers are turning to Amazon.com to leave a positive review for the best-selling play food set.

"Our sales for 4th quarter shattered all projections and records," said Mommy Please spokesperson Elsie Murphy. "This was so exciting for us as a company. Now, these customers are taking their time, going to our Amazon.com product page and leaving us positive reviews. We have had 26 new reviews left during the past seven days. These were all five-star reviews, all left by verified purchasers. This is outstanding. It was beautiful and exciting for customers to purchase our play food set - but to take the time and leave a review for us, this means so much. Since our product is only sold online, new potential customers rely on these reviews. Now they will be able to see feedback from many new, satisfied customers."

With nearly 350 customer reviews on Amazon.com, over 97 of the reviewers have stated they like their [Mommy Please play food](https://www.amazon.com/Pretend-Food-Toy-Play-Set/dp/B01COI9EAC) set. The average review rating is 4.7 out of 5 stars. One five-star reviewer wrote, "My granddaughter was thrilled with the set Being only 2 is also a great educational toy Fruits and veggies you would not normally find." Another five-star reviewer added "My son love them so much that he slept with part of some... Ha-ha!"

The 125-piece play food set by Mommy Please is made of durable BPA-free plastic and makes a welcome addition to daycares, office waiting rooms, and home playrooms. The play food set is sold exclusively at Amazon.com. All orders over $49 will receive free shipping. Mommy Please stands behind their product, and any customer, not 100% satisfied can return the play food set for a full refund.

About Mommy Please: "Mommy Please has worked tirelessly to bring children a play set that will never cease to keep their imaginations going. We strive to ensure that happiness, education, and creativity are all incorporated into play time every single day. As a company that focuses on family values, Mommy Please intends to influence the lives of families around the world."



