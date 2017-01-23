Max Koffler's new electro-rock single LIMITS

LIMITS, the second release from the highly anticipated coming Max Koffler album GAMES, showcases energetic vocals augmented by electronic sounds and an infectious rhythm. Based on a hooky 90ies style house organ riff Koffler speaks the lyrics in the verses till the song finally explodes in the chorus.



Compared to more acoustic song THE FIRE IS YOURS - the album's first single release - LIMITS offers a different sound and mood, underlining that Koffler's creative talent produces an output that defies neat categorization.



The song can presently be downloaded for free on the artist website maxkoffler.com.







http://www.maxkoffler.com/main.html



