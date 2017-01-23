       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Music & Radio


Max Koffler's new electro-rock single LIMITS

now as a free download

ID: 519277
recent pressrelease next pressrelease

Max Koffler LIMITS Songcover © sonsounds
Max Koffler LIMITS Songcover © sonsounds

(firmenpresse) -
LIMITS, the second release from the highly anticipated coming Max Koffler album GAMES, showcases energetic vocals augmented by electronic sounds and an infectious rhythm. Based on a hooky 90ies style house organ riff Koffler speaks the lyrics in the verses till the song finally explodes in the chorus.

Compared to more acoustic song THE FIRE IS YOURS - the album's first single release - LIMITS offers a different sound and mood, underlining that Koffler's creative talent produces an output that defies neat categorization.

The song can presently be downloaded for free on the artist website maxkoffler.com.



More information:
http://www.maxkoffler.com/main.html



Keywords (optional):

limits, max-koffler, max, koffler, electro, rock, electronic, pop, indie-pop, song, single, music, album, games, release, download, free-download, mp3, sonsounds, berlin,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

PressContact / Agency:

sonsounds music
mauerstr. 80
10117 berlin
media(at)sonsounds.com

media relations:
dr joachim krois
+49 (0)152 3396 8468



published by: sounds
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 01/23/2017 - 18:27
Language: English
News-ID 519277
Character count: 679
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: sonsounds

Meldungsart: Produktinformation
Versandart: Veröffentlichung
Freigabedatum: 25.1.2017
Comments:

We will be happy and thankful for release and spreading.



Number of hits: 14

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Music & Radio




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung
FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 56.718
Registriert Heute: 26
Registriert Gestern: 30
Mitglied(er) online: 4
Gäste Online: 238


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z