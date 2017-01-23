Blue Gate Opens as First De Novo Bank in Orange County Since Great Recession

Community Bank Offers Business Finance Solutions

(firmenpresse) - COSTA MESA, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/23/17 -- Intent on bringing personalized service and a collaborative spirit back to the community banking industry, representatives of Orange County's newest financial institution today announced the opening of in Costa Mesa.

One of just a few banks in the nation to receive FDIC approval for a new charter since 2009, and the first in Orange County to open, Blue Gate Bank unites a team of veteran banking industry experts who provide out-of-the-box strategies and innovative client solutions in an atmosphere grounded in relationships.

"When we say no one is more important than our clients, we really mean it," said Chris Walsh, director of banking, who sees Blue Gate Bank as filling an unmet need for businesses today. "We are here to be our clients' quarterback and trusted advisor because we're committed to supporting their business and journey every step of the way."

The new de novo branch is located on the ground floor of 611 Anton Blvd., in suite 110. Blue Gate Bank is centrally located within the county and offers a portfolio of business banking products tailored to meet the needs of each client. Products include:

Business checking

Business savings, money market, and CDs

Cash management services

Business loans

Real estate lending

Foreign trade

SBA lending

Blue Gate Bank also offers high-net-worth banking products and a suite of 24/7 secure and automated online options.

Blue Gate Bank Founding Chairwoman Molly Gallaher Flater's vision to bring a client-centric community bank began in 2015 when she sought to address the lack of in-depth services from

larger financial institutions. Soon after, she assembled a board of directors and executive team that successfully applied for and achieved FDIC approval in October 2016. As chairwoman, she leads the board and provides oversight to the executive team, which includes longtime banking veterans with more than 20 years of experience in the industry.

"We have a responsibility to make our communities stronger, and that begins with giving local companies the financial opportunities they need to be successful," said Flater. "That's what sets Blue Gate Bank apart from other community banks. We believe in a client-focused approach to service and are passionate about making great things happen."

Walsh, who leverages 37 years of banking industry experience, agreed that today's banking and financial organizations have lost the ability to provide services that go beyond anything formulaic.

"There's a tremendous need among businesses to find a bank that will take a big-picture approach to lending and financial management services," he added. "As a community business bank, Blue Gate Bank provides personalized advice to deliver optimum financial options so our clients can be successful short-term and more importantly, achieve their long-term goals."

With 12 Orange County employees, Blue Gate Bank serves businesses and individuals in select California markets. Clients begin their journey with Blue Gate Bank alongside a team comprised of a relationship manager and senior manager, to ensure they're provided with the right products suited for their needs. For information, visit or contact Chris Walsh at 714-551-5450.

Blue Gate Bank is Orange County's premier community business bank, serving clients primarily in the professional services, healthcare, manufacturing, HOA, insurance and property management sectors. Founded on the principles of outstanding client service and long-term relationship building, Blue Gate offers a personalized approach to banking. Blue Gate Bank is a member of FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. For additional information about Blue Gate Bank, visit or call 714-551-5448.

Blue Gate Bank

