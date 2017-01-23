Pink Flamingo Float By Teddy Shake Is Currently Sold Out On Amazon.com

Increased demand for the Teddy Shake pink flamingo float has lead the popular inflatable to being sold out on Amazon.com.

(firmenpresse) - After goal-shattering sales during the holidays and first quarter of marketing, the [pink flamingo float](https://www.amazon.com/Pink-Flamingo-Pool-Float-Tube/dp/B01IG4QSKC) by Teddy Shake is currently sold out on Amazon.com.



"We have already increased production of our flamingo float twice during the past two months," said Teddy Shake spokesperson Bailey Anderson. "Still, we once again do not have enough product to meet demand. Although this is a great problem to have, we want to assure our customers that we have once again increased production and the flamingo floats will be returned to stock on Amazon.com by the end of the week. We will ensure that production increases continue into the spring and summer so that everyone will be able to purchase a [Teddy Shake pink flamingo](https://www.amazon.com/Pink-Flamingo-Pool-Float-Tube/dp/B01IG4QSKC) float."



Over 90 customers have left reviews of the Teddy Shake pink flamingo float on Amazon.com, their exclusive selling partner. Of those reviews, 100% of customers wrote they love their pink flamingo float, with the average review rating a 4.9 out of five stars. A recent five-star review said "This Flamingo float is absolutely amazing. I was so impressed with the thickness and durability of the float. I am a big girl and could fit my whole body on the float to lounge in the sun. Everybody that comes over wants one. It is so fun to play with and comfortable to lay on. You will not be disappointed!!! I want another!!"



The Teddy Shake pink flamingo float measures 80-inches in length and is made of a bright pink, durable vinyl that can stay inflated for days. The float is large enough for an adult to lounge on it, or for several children to ride at the same time.



The Teddy Shake pink flamingo float should be back in stock on Amazon.com by the end of the week and will be priced at $39.99.



About Teddy Shake: As relaxing as a Bahama breeze; Teddy Shake makes the worlds most relaxing, fun, and quirky pool floats for you and your family. With constant R&D and innovative thinkers working to make the most incredible pool floats and toys possible, we want nothing more than for you to have the time of your life.





