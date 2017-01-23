Equity Financial Trust Implements Delta 360's End-to-End Mortgage Solution

(firmenpresse) - MARKHAM, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/23/17 -- Delta 360 Inc., a leading provider of mortgage and lending software solutions, is pleased to announce that Equity Financial Trust has implemented the company's LMS360 end-to-end mortgage processing solution. This implementation integrates all of the LMS360 origination and servicing modules, and includes a full data conversion from Equity Financial Trust's existing mortgage platform.

"We are proud to have Equity Financial Trust on board with our LMS360 suite," says Derek Cook, President of Delta 360. "We believe the new platform perfectly positions Equity Financial Trust for future growth while allowing them to implement new digital innovations down the road. Our configurable platform allows Equity Financial Trust to setup new products and customize business rules, giving them the flexibility to react to market changes at a lower total cost of ownership."

"We are very pleased to have launched Delta 360's origination and servicing platform, LMS360," says Michael Jones, President and CEO of Equity Financial Trust. "The platform will support our growth and development over the next several years and is very well suited for a mortgage lender in our space. We are particularly pleased with the immediate efficiency improvements it has made possible in our lending and servicing processes, and look forward to launching a series of new products and features made possible by the system's flexible architecture."

About Delta 360 Inc.

Delta 360 Inc. is a Canadian-based software and technology provider, focused on delivering superior mortgage and lending solutions to the Canadian financial industry. The company's LMS360 software solution is a complete end-to-end mortgage origination and servicing platform comprised of various modules that can be used independently, or as an entire product suite. Leading financial institutions trust LMS360 to provide them with customized solutions including origination (underwriting/advancing), condition management and disbursement of funds, servicing including payment collection and changes, municipal tax administration, securitization including MBS/CMB pools, portfolio management, renewals, payouts, discharges, ports, assumptions, arrears management, documentation management and reporting.

About Equity Financial Trust Company

Equity Financial Trust Company (EFTC) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Equity Financial Holdings Inc. (TSX: EQI) and is a federally regulated deposit-taking institution. EFTC serves the Canadian alternative mortgage market by offering residential mortgage loans to non-prime and near-prime customers who do not meet the conventional underwriting standards of the major Canadian banks. Learn more at .

Contacts:



Delta 360 Inc.

Derek Cook

President





More information:

http://www.delta360.com/



PressRelease by

Delta 360 Inc.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/23/2017 - 18:16

Language: English

News-ID 519293

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Delta 360 Inc.

Stadt: MARKHAM, ONTARIO





Number of hits: 44



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease