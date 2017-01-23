Switzerland's Most Romantic Towns and Cities

Its hard not to feel romance in the air when you journey to the picturesque Swiss towns of Lucerne, Montreux and St Mortiz with their pretty Alpine charm.

(firmenpresse) - With its beautiful mountain landscapes, crystal blue lakes and enchanting castles, Switzerland has always been considered a romantic destination. However the towns of Lucerne, Montreux and St Moritz also deserve recognition for their suitability as the ultimate in romantic getaways.



Whether you choose to snuggle up together before a roaring log fire and enjoy the stunning views out of the window or actually get out there to explore these beautiful destinations, the romantic atmosphere of these towns will live in your memory forever.



Picturesque Lucerne



Nestled on the shores of Lake Lucerne with a backdrop of the Swiss Alps behind it, the pretty town of Lucerne has a romantic Swiss chocolate box charm. Couples can pass their time wandering around the towns 14th-century quarter, or walking hand-in-hand across the medieval wood-covered Chapel Bridge.



Check out the Lion Monument in the medieval part of town: the image of a dying lion carved out of sandstone is a memorial to 18th-century Swiss soldiers who died trying to protect the French Royal family during the French Revolution.



Musical Montreux



Famous for its annual jazz festival, it is actually a romantic treat at any time of year to sit in the beautiful Belle Époque hotels and bars which line the shore of Lake Geneva and listen to live music played by local and visiting musicians.



Take a romantic boat ride across the lake to the 14th century island castle of Château de Chillon with its pretty chapel and beautifully painted frescoes. Wine lovers should definitely take a trip to the Chateau Maison Blanche, one of the areas leading winemakers, for a sample of the local wine.



Glamorous St Moritz



Its hard not to feel romantic in the beautiful Swiss ski resort of St Moritz. Often associated with glitz and glamour, this exclusive Alpine village certainly knows how to make the most of its frosty climate, think horse-drawn sleigh rides under fur blankets, exclusive boutiques lit up with fairy lights, and roaring log fires in five star hotels.





While youre here drink in the stunning scenery with a trip on the Glacier Express, the train which connects St Moritz to the equally glitzy resort of Zermatt. Spend the day in the picturesque Swiss resort which nestles at the foot of the impressive Matterhorn mountain, before heading back by train to St Moritz.



How to Get to Switzerlands Most Romantic Destinations



The quickest way to get to any of the destinations listed above is by flying directly from the UK to Geneva airport. Transfers from the airport to Lucerne, Montreux or St Moritz are available with companies such as Shuttle Direct. Book online before you set off and an experienced local driver like myself will be waiting for you when you arrive to take you straight to your hotel.



For a bit of added romance you can also take the train to these destinations, travelling effortlessly through the Alpine scenery. Again its worth booking a transfer to pick you up from the train station to take you on to your hotel.





Shuttle Direct, the number one provider of shared and private airport transfers all over Europe and northern Africa.



