QuintessenceLabs Sees Additional Investment from Westpac Group to Strengthen Partnership

Expanded quantum cybersecurity services include advanced key and policy management to reduce the risk of identity theft, customer data breaches and privacy concerns

(firmenpresse) - CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/23/17 -- today confirmed it has received an additional capital investment from , increasing the company's stake from approximately 11 percent to 16 percent. QuintessenceLabs is expanding the services provided to the leading financial institution, strengthening the ongoing partnership between the two organisations.

The expanded services QuintessenceLabs will provide Westpac and its technology partners include quantum cybersecurity combined with advanced key management and policy management solutions, designed to reduce the risk of identity theft, customer data breaches and privacy concerns.

"We welcome the expansion of our partnership with Westpac, which to date has been very beneficial to both parties," said Vikram Sharma, founder and CEO of QuintessenceLabs. "QuintessenceLabs shares Westpac's desire to use our world-class cybersecurity technology to help even more organisations keep their data safe and private, whether that data is stored or moving between entities."

"As a major financial institution, data security and protecting our customers is of paramount importance," said Dave Curran, Westpac Group CIO. "This increased commitment is a further signal of the importance of QuintessenceLabs technology to our capability with respect to data security."

In 2015, Westpac announced it had taken a stake in QuintessenceLabs, boosting the Group's security capabilities and providing Westpac Group with access to a pipeline of innovations being developed by QuintessenceLabs both here in Australia and in the United States.

Since then, the two companies have worked closely to develop cybersecurity solutions tailored to the needs of the financial industry, improving security, ensuring compliance with internal and regulatory requirements and cutting down the time and costs associated with encrypting sensitive data.

QuintessenceLabs offers a suite of unrivaled cybersecurity products, including the flagship Trusted Security Foundation (TSF). TSF is a highly secure platform, incorporating the security of a FIPS 140-2 Level 3 hardware security module (HSM) with advanced key and policy management, and a high-speed true random number generator from a quantum source, delivering the strongest foundation for encryption and data security. QuintessenceLabs' TSF works seamlessly with most encryption products, making implementation of security deployments easy and cost-effective.

For more information on QuintessenceLabs or its Trusted Security Foundation, visit , or follow the company on Twitter at .

QuintessenceLabs is a global leader in quantum cybersecurity. At the forefront of the commercial development of quantum cybersecurity solutions, we deliver unique products integrating high-value cybersecurity with advances in quantum technology. These include the world's fastest true random number generator; advanced key and policy manager and integrated encryption solutions for on-premise or in-cloud implementations.

Westpac Group is Australia's oldest company and bank, celebrating its 200th year in 2017. Its five key customer facing divisions -- Consumer Bank, Commercial and Business Bank, BT Financial Group, Westpac Institutional Bank and Westpac New Zealand -- serve around 13 million customers. Westpac's portfolio of financial services, brands and businesses is focused on a vision to be one of the world's great service companies, helping its customers, communities and people prosper and grow. From ensuring consumer customers can save and invest with confidence, to serving the financial needs of multi-national corporate, institutional and government clients, Westpac puts its customers at the centre of everything it does.

