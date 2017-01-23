Money Saving Tips for your Next Chamonix Ski Holiday

If youre dreaming of getting out on the slopes but are seriously lacking in funds then check out our guide to shaving the cost off a last minute ski deal.

(firmenpresse) - Theres no doubt about it, feeding a serious skiing or boarding habit can be expensive, particularly if youve set your heart on a popular resort like Chamonix. But if you are feeling the need to get back out on the slopes then there are ways to cut down the costs if you just think a bit differently.



Booking Last Minute



The most obvious place to start is by looking for a last minute ski deal. If youre lucky enough not to have to travel at peak times (school holidays are always best avoided), or to be able to travel at short notice, then youll be in the perfect position to make the most of the wide range of last minute ski deals on offer.



Ski companies would always rather sell a holiday cheap than not sell it at all, so keep your eyes trained on the websites of ski companies which offer packages to Chamonix or, even better, sign up to email alerts, and be ready to hit the slopes at short notice.



Borrow Equipment and Clothing



If you have friends or family who ski but wont be using their ski or board gear at the time of your last minute ski deal, its a good idea to see what you can borrow. Ski helmets, jackets, trousers, socks and gloves can all be shared, and who knows, you might even find someone with the same size feet as you who could provide you with some boots.



Generous friends may allow you to borrow skis and boards, which would save a considerable amount on ski hire, but dont be surprised or offended if they say no, this is expensive gear and easily damaged.



Check out end-of-season sales in the UK for any clothing you havent been able to borrow as theyll all be trying to shift stock before the demand dries up completely. Dont, however, be tempted to wait until you get to the resort for end of season sales, prices are always crazily inflated in resorts and even the sales are more expensive than in the UK.



Budget Accommodation



Even the most popular resorts will have some form of budget accommodation, and Chamonix is no exception. A mecca for freeskiers and boarders looking for fresh powder, the resort is used to putting up young extreme sport enthusiasts with limited funds.





In Chamonix one of the most famous budget options is the gite Le Vagabond. Basically a hostel offering a cheap bunk for the night and breakfast, this is a great option if all you want from your accommodation is somewhere to lay your head. Remember in Chamonix youll be out on the slopes all day and enjoying the après ski late into the night, so why waste money on a hotel room?



Try Staying in Les Houches



If youre struggling to find anywhere cheap to stay in Chamonix maybe you should widen your horizons. Les Houches is a neighbouring resort which offers access to the same Chamonix Valley but is considerably cheaper. Les Houches also tends to have more open lifts after a powder dump than its more glitzy neighbour.



How to Get to Chamonix



Okay, so youve got your last minute ski deal in Chamonix, but how are you going to get there cheaply? It couldnt be easier. A range of budget airlines fly from the UK to Geneva from where you can take a shared group transfer with Shuttle Direct. Book your transfer online before you set off and let us know exactly what ski equipment youll have with you and well transport it to your resort completely free of charge.





More information:

http://www.shuttledirect.com/en/destination/fr/chamonix.html



Lukas Johannes is a driver for Shuttle Direct, the number one provider of shared and private airport transfers all over Europe and northern Africa. If youre heading off on a last minute ski deal Lukas and his colleagues can make sure that you and your luggage get to and from the airport swiftly and safely.

Shuttle Direct

