How to Bag a Last Minute Ski Deal

Ski holidays can be expensive but if youre desperate to get out on the slopes then there are some great tricks for cutting costs on a last minute ski deal.

(firmenpresse) - If youve ever surfed through the websites of most ski companies you might well believe that skiing is a luxurious holiday that will, by necessity, cost you the earth, but this isnt true. If youre on a tight budget there are plenty of ways to cut the cost of a ski holiday down to manageable levels which will get you out on the slopes, if not cheaply, at least more economically.



Grab a Last Minute Ski Deal



If your life is relatively flexible and you havent got your heart set on one particular resort, then one of the best ways to get onto the piste for less is to take advantage of the many last minute ski deals on offer.



Because a ski holiday is usually a large economic commitment for most skiers, they tend to be booked well in advance. As the date of the ski package approaches they are less likely to be sold and ski companies begin to panic and sell them off cheaply. This is where you come in. Keep an eye on deals on ski companies websites and last minute holiday websites, particularly in the quieter weeks of the season, and you may just bag yourself a bargain.



Avoid Peak Times



It can be hard to find a last minute ski deal during the peak skiing weeks of New Year and February half term as this is when families tend to flock to the resorts filling all available accommodation. So, if you dont have kids, take advantage and look for deals during school term times.



Prices drop as much as half during these quieter periods and if you hold on for a last minute deal you could save even more money. Its not just the flight and accommodation youll be saving money on, some travel companies will even throw in a free lift pass to lure skiers to book during the quieter season.



Head off the Beaten Track



Names like Courchevel, St Moritz and Val dIsère may conjure up images of the glitz and glamour of skiing but if you want to save money they should be avoided at all costs. Even if you get a cheap deal to one of the top resorts, bear in mind that prices for food, drinks, ski hire and everything else will be much more expensive than in the less prestigious resorts.





If youre desperate to ski the runs of these A-listers then look around for their less famous satellite resorts (they all have them) which tend to be much cheaper and share the same lift network.



Another money saving option is to head down the valley to villages beneath the major resorts. There is usually a bus or lift connection with the ski area above and the accommodation is considerably cheaper.



Get Cooking



Wherever you choose to go its worth making sure that you book self-catering accommodation which will almost always work out cheaper than a hotel. As well as giving you control of your budget in terms of what you eat, it also makes it easier to make your own packed lunch which will save you paying for meals out on the slopes.



How to Get to Your Last Minute Ski Deal



So youve found some great cheap accommodation and a budget flight, but now you have to get from the airport to your resort. One of the cheapest and most convenient ways to do this is to book a shared group transfer with a company like Shuttle Direct. Book online and a minibus will be waiting to drive you to your resort when you land. At Shuttle Direct well even include free ski equipment transportation into the deal.





