GAF Launches Roof-Integrated Solar System at International Builders' Show

(firmenpresse) - PARSIPPANY, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 01/23/17 -- GAF, North America's largest roofing manufacturer, has announced a breakthrough in solar roofing technology: the DecoTech Roof-Integrated Solar System. The GAF DecoTech System, introduced at the International Builders' Show (IBS) in Orlando, Florida, couples with innovative, attractive, and affordable solar technology with fast, safe, and easy installation by roofing contractors.

Designed to provide an attractive, low-profile alternative to typical rack-mounted solar panels (which are typically suspended above the roof's shingles), the DecoTech System is integrated directly into the roofing system. GAF uses premium solar panels to optimize power output. Robust flashing and a sleek black perimeter shield reduces the risk of leaks and animal intrusion, while creating a monochromatic profile that helps blend the Deco Black panels into the roof for maximum aesthetic appeal.

"Affordable, effective, and visually appealing solar has been one of the most talked-about promises in the roofing industry," said Anthony Ruffine, GAF vice president of renewable energy & strategic marketing." We are very proud that our DecoTech product fulfills that promise."

"GAF received a tremendous response to the DecoTech System at IBS," Ruffine added. "We heard from established solar contractors who want to add the DecoTech product to their line, as well as roofing contractors who see the potential to build their businesses with an innovative offering that integrates smoothly with their existing business."

"The DecoTech Roof-Integrated Solar System will make it even easier for many of our factory-certified roofing contractors to offer affordable solar power to their customers," said Ruffine. The DecoTech System will also be supported by financing relationships that may, depending on lender approval and other terms and conditions, help homeowners achieve their solar aspirations. The DecoTech System fits into GAF's history of offering innovative products and solutions to contractors, homeowners, and industry professionals.

Founded in 1886, GAF is the largest roofing manufacturer in North America. The Company is an operating subsidiary of Standard Industries Inc.

GAF products include a comprehensive portfolio of steep-slope and commercial roofing systems, which are supported by an extensive national network of factory-certified contractors. Its success is driven by its commitment to Advanced Quality, Industry Expertise, and Solutions Made Simple. GAF was the first roofing manufacturer to offer a Lifetime limited warranty on all of its laminated shingles, which then evolved with the introduction of the GAF Lifetime Roofing System by extending the Lifetime coverage beyond just the roofing shingles.

With a focus on social responsibility, GAF developed Advanced Protection® Shingle Technology, providing excellent durability and wind resistance while reducing the use of natural resources. The company also developed single-ply and asphaltic roofing membranes with excellent durability and high reflectivity to meet the most rigorous industry standards while helping commercial property owners and designers reduce energy consumption.

GAF also supports the roofing industry through CARE, the Center for the Advancement of Roofing Excellence, which has provided education to nearly 200,000 professionals. CARE's mission is to help professional contractors and distributors build their businesses through sales and management education, and to provide product and installation training to contractors, distributors, architects, property owners, and related industry personnel. For more information about GAF, visit gaf.com.

Standard Industries Inc. is a privately-held, global, diversified holding company with interests in building materials, aggregates, and related investment businesses in public equities and real estate. With over 7,500 employees and operations in more than 80 countries, Standard maintains a team-oriented culture of meritocracy, operational excellence, and a passionate focus on investing in its people.

Megan Filiaggi



Senior Manager, Marketing Communications

973-628-3046

PressRelease by

GAF

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/23/2017 - 19:08

Language: English

News-ID 519310

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: GAF

Stadt: PARSIPPANY, NJ





Number of hits: 60



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease