3 Exciting Destinations for a Family Winter Adventure Holiday

Looking for an exciting Easter break destination? Try one of these three options!

(firmenpresse) - Wondering where to take the family during this years Easter break? Sometimes an adventure holiday is just what a family needs to re-energize them for tackling the rest of the upcoming school or work year. The best Easter break destinations are in fact a little off the beaten trail, offering smaller crowds and more exciting and unique activities. This year families are heading to Åre, Sweden, St Martin de Belleville, France or La Villa in the gorgeous Italian Dolomites. Each resort has its own style and local flavour which only add to the intrigue of the adventure.



Åre, Sweden



Åre, without a doubt, is a skiing familys paradise, and just about the most perfect Easter break destination! With 110 ski runs and 42 lifts, Åre is Scandinavias largest and most popular ski resort, especially for families. The slopes and forests provide a variety of runs and challenges for skiers of all levels. Skiing lessons are offered for beginners or for those hoping to improve their skills in preparation for hitting the pistes.



Åre also gets top marks for its extensive list of activities available once you put your skis away for the day. Some lesser known activities such as snowbiking or airboarding may become your latest favourite pursuit. There are also opportunities to try snowmobiling, dog sledding, and night skiing, stargazing, or even snowshoeing. Family-friendly excursions at night to find the Aurora Borealis create some lasting memories and they are always accompanied by hot cocoa for that extra element of hygge!



If your family finds it needs a break from the slopes Åre is also home to indoor activities such as bowling, mini-golf, and various indoor swimming pools. Try taking a day to visit the chocolate making factory only 3km away from the resort and sample some of the delicious handmade truffles and pralines.



Åre strives, and succeeds, to maintain a traditional alpine feel. The evenings in the resort are reserved for quiet family time and re-grouping after a day full of excitement.





St Martin de Belleville, France



Another favourite Easter break destination is found in one of the quieter corners of the famed Three Valleys ski resort. St Martin de Belleville is noted for its traditional village atmosphere and quiet après ski scene. This, combined with excellent intermediate level skiing opportunities, makes it an ideal destination for families seeking out adventures together.



Beyond the excitement of the superb skiing in St Martin de Belleville are the eclectic and varied fun zones. Each zone takes on a different element, or skill found on the slopes and focuses on new and fun ways of enhancing them. For example, the Liberty ride offers safe powder skiing on completely un-groomed slopes. BK Park sets the scene for some friendly competition with two boarder-crosses for racing and a bump and rail zone where you can experience and improve your Freestyle. For something a little different Speed Mountain offers a fun and thrilling toboggan ride on rails that twists and turns through changing landscapes and scenery.



In the evenings St Martin de Belleville is a quiet location and the family-friendly restaurants host warming meals by firesides and the opportunity for families to unwind together in cosy camaraderie.



La Villa, Italy



The Italian Dolomites are a stunning range of mountains that seem to span unendingly into the horizon. La Villa in the Alta Badia region, is a popular Easter break destination as the slopes are almost always still covered in fresh snow and the skiing is great. With this epically stunning mountain range right on your doorstep hiking and ski touring is highly recommended. Children of all ages will be thrilled with the sledding, horseback riding and snowshoeing adventures that are offered throughout the region. For a change of pace families can also enjoy indoor pursuits such as indoor rock climbing walls, indoor swimming pools and a beautiful ice skating rink.



La Villa has a sophisticated, warm and inviting atmosphere that is especially suited to families. The resort offers up numerous opportunities to experience new and exciting adventures together. Accommodation in the Alta Badia region ranges from boutique hotels to various self-catered apartment options. Needless to say, the awe-inspiring landscape and stunning panoramic views will provide plenty of talking points amongst your family members and will certainly be the star feature in many happy memories.



Adventure Awaits



Choosing an Easter break destination that appeals to every member of your family may sound daunting. Holidays and travelling together can bring out the best (and the worst) in all of us! However, embarking on an adventure holiday together, to any one of these three destinations, will guarantee quality time together and many happy memories.





http://summitandblue.com/activities/family-friendly-holidays/



Richard Edwards is the Managing Director of Summit & Blue, an adventure holiday company offering independently crafted holidays to destinations around the world, including France, Italy, Portugal, USA and Canada. If you're looking for a unique Easter break destination for your next adventure, we create exciting itineraries for those looking for an experience a little more off the beaten track.

