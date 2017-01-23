Get Set for Adventure on an Easter Family Break in Åre

Åre is an excellent destination for family activity holidays, especially around Easter time.

(firmenpresse) - Sweden is a magical winter wonderland for adults and children alike. The mythology and fairy tales associated with the fabled Lapland region have intrigued and mesmerised audiences for centuries. The countrys beautiful landscape truly lives up to all it is imagined to be and families will treasure the memories created on their adventures there together. Easter is an excellent time to visit Åre in Sweden as there are many resorts that offer family activity holidays and a chance to experience the Danish concept of hygge with the ones you love the most!



Top Family Resorts



Åre offers some of the most kid-friendly skiing experiences in all of Sweden. Most of these are located near, or around the Swedish mountains. Opportunities to explore the regions giant forests, numerous lakes and potentially the Northern Lights, with your family, abound.



The family activity holidays provided in Åre are specifically geared to keep children active, happy and mostly outside. Expert skiing instructors guide children of all ages through the learning process on specially groomed kid-friendly slopes. Many of these designated childrens slopes are strategically located at the end of the regular ski runs making the logistics of gathering your children at the end of the day, or run, easy to arrange and within close proximity to local family-friendly restaurants.



Variety is the Spice of Life



Åre also understands that as wonderful as the skiing may be it is best to offer choices to children who may have had enough of the skiing activities. Consequently, many resorts offer treasure hunts, sleigh rides, playhouses and other non-skiing organized activities to keep kids thoroughly entertained.



Time Together



One big plus of the Åre ski resorts is their recognition that family activity holidays are not just about separating the kids and the adults into different age-related activities. The Danish concept of hygge is greatly respected and encouraged during holidays in Åre and thus there are numerous options for adventures that the whole family can experience together. In keeping with the true meaning of hygge many of these activities are not all that active. Hygge has a variety of meanings but it can be loosely translated as a feeling of cosiness and warmth. Hygge inspires a sense of wellbeing within oneself and with the ones you love. Families can gather for stargazing events and gentle sleigh rides or simple meals designed to foster quality time together.





Easter Excitement



Easter in Åre is a time for celebration and activities that will bring the whole family together. One of the highlights of the season is the Skutskjutet which is the regions most exciting family-oriented downhill race. Held at the end of April, Skutskjutet is a fun event open to skiers of all skill levels, aged 3 years old and up. Families can celebrate at the finish line with sweets, hotdogs, face painting, pony rides and other party activities!



Action and Relaxation



Åre is an excellent choice for family activity holidays that focus on both the family and the activity element equally. Åres ski resorts offer families a chance to explore exciting adventures but also new cultural experiences and traditions. Family holidays are not a time to be separated but rather a time to enjoy activities and new traditions together.





More information:

http://summitandblue.com/activities/family-friendly-holidays/



Richard Edwards is the Managing Director of Summit & Blue, an adventure holiday company offering independently crafted family activity holidays to exciting destinations around the world, including France, Italy, Portugal, the USA and Canada. With unique itineraries and exciting activities like biking, hiking, white water rafting and canoeing, we create holidays for those looking for an experience a little more off the beaten track.

