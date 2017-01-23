Get the Taste for Adventure on a Family Winter Break to La Villa

A family break in La Villa can provide excitement and activities for children of all ages!

(firmenpresse) - Many parents worry about whether or not there will be enough activities for children at their chosen holiday destination. Sometimes, even with the most exhaustive research, a holiday can either have too much, too little or simply be geared for the wrong age group, leaving both the children and the parents disappointed. However, La Villa, in the Italian Dolomites, seems to have hit upon the magic combination of something for everyone to do together or apart. This fairytale-esque winter wonderland is easy to fall in love with at first sight for children of all ages. But soon it becomes apparent that the beautiful scenery is simply the icing on the cake!



The Italian Dolomites



The Dolomites are an epically stunning mountain range found in the northeast corner of Italy. The magnificent peaks, sloping valleys and alpine forests are blanketed in powder snow all the way from November until the middle of April. The region of Alta Badia is particularly popular for its variety of pistes which cater to a range of skill levels, as well as the many other snow-related activities on offer. Many families enjoy Alta Badias active adventure scene and appreciate the peace and quiet that can also be found. The breath-taking views are enough of a distraction to make everyone in your family put down their electronic devices and step away from the fray of modern life. In addition, the Italian Dolomites are a family holiday destination with plenty of activities for children and adults alike that encourage everyone to refresh and reconnect with each other.



Beyond the Slopes



Although the skiing opportunities in Alta Badia are wonderful, there are numerous other, equally exciting, adventures to be had! The mountainous region is covered in an extensive network of cross country and hiking trails that lead visitors through beautiful forests to stunning panoramic lookout points. Snowshoeing is a fun traditional method of exploring the area and there is even the chance to go further afield on horseback. If the need for speed must be met then a thrilling toboggan ride will certainly fit the bill.





Even when it is time to retreat indoors Alta Badia provides plenty of entertaining activities for children so no one ever feels the need to reach for their iPad or latest favourite electronic device. Indoor rock walls, ice skating, indoor pools and even indoor tennis courts will keep everyone active and entertained.



Separate but Together



Although there are many age-appropriate activities for children and adults to fill their time with, there are an equal amount of opportunities for families to come together and reconnect. Evenings can be as active or calm as you please with family-friendly restaurants willing to cater to all taste preferences. The ambience is one of calm, serene relaxation. The numerous indoor and outdoor adventures that children can choose from will keep them entertained for days, while parents can take the opportunity to unwind in one of the famous saunas or spas. At the end of the day your family will come together refreshed, relaxed and rejuvenated.





Richard Edwards is the Managing Director of Summit & Blue, an adventure holiday company offering independently crafted itineraries that include fantastic activities for children to exciting destinations around the world, including France, Italy, Portugal, the USA and Canada.

