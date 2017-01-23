Toronto Woodbridge Commercial Office Window Duct Cleaning Services Site Launched

The popular, Professional Choice Cleaning Services Inc., providing free quotes and on-site consultations at (905) 850-8009, announced the launch of a new website detailing its leading range of commercial, office and pre or post construction cleaning services available throughout the Greater Toronto area.

(firmenpresse) - The renowned GTA service company, Professional Choice Cleaning Services Inc., announced the launch of a newly rebuilt website highlighting its popular and industry leading commercial cleaning services available throughout Woodbridge, Vaughan and the Greater Toronto Area.



More information is available at http://professionalchoicecleaning.ca



Professional Choice Cleaning Services Inc. is a popular, full-service commercial cleaning company based in Woodbridge, Ontario, with an established reputation for the most reliable, cost-effective, and comprehensive range of commercial office, industrial, and post-construction cleaning services across the Greater Toronto Area.



The company's new website outlines its wide range of commercial cleaning services including; office, end of lease, floor maintenance and refinishing, carpet cleaning, window cleaning and other janitorial services needed to guarantee a pristine work environment that can boost productivity and impress potential new clients, customers, or commercial tenants.



The new website also highlights their premier construction division that focuses on duct cleaning, pressure washing, high-rise window cleaning and construction cleaning services ideal to help maintain a safe, clean, and compliant work site. Professional Choice Cleaning Services has been offering Toronto based; builders, businesses, property managers, industrial sites, and even city transport hubs, professional property maintenance solutions for for almost 20 years.



Their certified team of cleaning specialists, state of the art equipment and systems, and other details including; free quotes, on-site assessments, consultations, or more information on the companys experience, is readily available and can also be requested through the newly launched website at the link provided above. In addition, a listing of their full service territory that includes; Vaughan, Woodbridge, Toronto, Brampton, Mississauga, Richmond Hill, North York, and Markham.





The CEO and Head of Sales at Professional Choice Cleaning Services Inc., [Michael Grist](https://www.linkedin.com/in/michael-grist-18427820), explains that things have changed dramatically in the commercial cleaning industry. Maintaining a business looking great can make or break potential customer or client decisions to walk in the door and do business. Sub-par results and cleaning crews not showing up or not doing their job as promised, no longer cuts it. A commercial cleaning company that works with the business instead of against the business, will save time and make them money.





http://professionalchoicecleaning.ca



Professional Choice Cleaning Services Inc.

http://professionalchoicecleaning.ca

111 Zenway Blvd., Unit #22

Woodbridge

Canada

