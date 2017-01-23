Seattle Roofing Contractors New Installation GAF Golden Pledge Warranty Released

Sharp Roofing has announced the release of its GAF Golden PledgeÂ® Ltd. Warranty on new roof installations in the Seattle, Washington, area. The warranty offered by this Master Eliteâ¢ Weather StopperÂ® roofing contractor guarantees a commitment to the highest standards in sales, services and installation.

(firmenpresse) - Sharp Roofing, a certified Master Elite Weather Stopper roofing contractor serving Seattle and the surrounding areas, has announced the release of its GAF Golden Pledge Ltd. Warranty on new roof installations. The warranty covers manufacturing defects with 100 percent replacement of materials and reasonable cost of labor to install them.



More information Sharp Roofing and their GAF Golden Pledge Ltd. Warranty is available on their website at: http://sharproofing.com/about-us/warranty-information.



A Master Elite contractor is the only type of roofer than can provide the GAF Golden Pledge Ltd. Warranty, the most powerful and substantial warranty in the roofing industry. A golden pledge warranty is the only warranty that requires the entire roof system to be from GAF, a single manufacturer.



Only 2 percent of the roofing contractors in North America have achieved Master Elite status. Those authorized to offer the Golden Pledge Ltd. Warranty and Weather Stopper System Plus Ltd. Warranty have pledged to ensure that each customer receives their best and safest choice in roofing and have been recognized for their uncompromising commitment to the highest standards in sales, services and installation.



Sharp Roofing, a certified roofing contractor serving customers in Seattle, Bothell, Edmonds, Everett, Kenmore, Lake Forest Park, Mill Creek, Mukilteo and Shoreline, Washington, areas, has achieved the exclusive status of Master Elite Weather Stopper Roofing Contractor for GAF (residential roofing products division), North Americas largest roofing manufacturer.



The Seattle roofing contractor has experience with most roofing materials such as Cedar Shake, Metal, Composition and Flat Roofing Membranes. Their asphalt shingle roofing options include GAF Camelot II, GAF Timberline HD, GAF Grand Sequoia and GAF Grand Canyon in a variety of color selections.



Asphalt is durable and cost-effective, which is one of the benefits of composite shingles. The company offers composite shingles from manufactures such as GAF, Certainteed, Owens Corning, IKO and Pabco, all of which carry a 30-year to lifetime manufacturer warranty and Class A Fire rating.





Details on Sharp Roofings available materials, styles and colors are available at: http://sharproofing.com.



Sharp Roofing offers financial options, a lifetime warranty, and expertise with roofing and installation which places them in a unique spot in the Seattle roofing market.



More information on Sharp Roofing and their GAF Golden Pledge Ltd. Warranty is available on their website listed above, or by calling their office on 10723 Exeter Ave NE, Seattle, Washington at (206) 367-7663.





