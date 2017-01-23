(firmenpresse) - MENLO PARK, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/23/17 -- Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT) today announced it will report preliminary fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results and provide 2017 revenue guidance and a corporate update on January 30, 2017. The company will also host a conference call that day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time).
To participate, dial 1-888-771-4371 from the United States or 1-847-585-4405 internationally approximately 10 minutes before the start of the call. The passcode will be 44112876.
A replay will be available through February 13, 2017 at 1-888-843-7419 from the United States and 1-630-652-3042 internationally. The passcode will be 44112876.
Corcept is a pharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of drugs that treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders by modulating the effects of cortisol. Korlym, a first-generation cortisol modulator, is the company's first FDA-approved medication. The company has a portfolio of proprietary compounds that modulate the effects of cortisol but not progesterone. Corcept owns extensive intellectual property covering the use of cortisol modulators, including mifepristone, in the treatment of a wide variety of serious disorders. It also holds composition of matter patents covering its selective cortisol modulators.
CONTACT:
Charles Robb
Chief Financial Officer
Corcept Therapeutics
650-688-8783
More information:
http://www.corcept.com
Date: 01/23/2017 - 21:05
Language: English
News-ID 519323
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Corcept Therapeutics
Stadt: MENLO PARK, CA
Number of hits: 61
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|56.720
|Registriert Heute:
|28
|Registriert Gestern:
|30
|Mitglied(er) online:
|1
|Gäste Online:
|187
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.