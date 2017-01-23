ZoomerMedia Limited Announces Results for the Three Months Ended November 30, 2016

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/23/17 -- ZoomerMedia Limited (TSX VENTURE: ZUM) (the "Company"), the leader in serving the interests of the 45+ "Zoomer" market in Canada, today announced its financial results for the three months ended November 30, 2016.

Results for the Three Months Ended November 30, 2016

For the three months ended November 30, 2016 the Company had revenues of $14.3 million, operating expenses of $12.2 million and EBITDA of $2.1 million. Net income for the three months ended November 30, 2016 was $1.2 million.

For the three months ended November 30, 2015 the Company had revenues of $15.3 million, operating expenses of $12.0 million and EBITDA of $3.3 million. Net income for the three months ended November 30, 2015 was $1.7 million.

EBITDA is a non-IFRS earnings measure which does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to EBITDA presented by other companies. EBITDA represents earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. This measure is important to management since it is used by potential investors to evaluate the Company's operating performance and ability to incur and service debt, and as a valuation metric. Investors are cautioned that this non-IFRS financial measure should not be construed as an alternative to other measures of financial performance calculated in accordance with IFRS.

Additional Information

Detailed financial information and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three months ended November 30, 2016 can be found on SEDAR's website at . The financial information included in this release is qualified in its entirety and should be read together with the interim consolidated financial statements for the three months ended November 30, 2016, including the notes thereto.

About ZoomerMedia Limited

ZoomerMedia is a multimedia company that serves the 45plus "Zoomer" demographic through television, radio, magazine, internet and trade shows. ZoomerMedia's television properties include; Vision TV, Canada's only multi-faith specialty television service; ONE: Get Fit, offering programs on exercise, meditation, yoga, natural health and living a planet-friendly lifestyle; JoyTV in Vancouver, Victoria, Surrey and the Fraser Valley, and HOPETV, a lifestyle television service out of Winnipeg devoted to broadcasting Christian programming and is available in approximately 6 million Canadian homes. ZoomerMedia's radio properties include CFMZ-FM Toronto - The New Classical 96.3FM, CFMX-FM Cobourg - The New Classical 103.1FM, CFMO-FM - Collingwood - The New Classical 102.9FM, Canada's only commercial classical music radio stations serving the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), eastern Ontario and Collingwood, CFZM-AM 740 Toronto and CFZM-FM 96.7FM Toronto - Zoomer Radio, Toronto's "Timeless Hits" Station. ZoomerMedia also publishes ZOOMER Magazine, the largest paid circulation magazine in Canada for the mature market. ZoomerMedia is Canada's leading provider of online content targeting the 45plus age group through many properties, the key one being . ZoomerMedia also has trade show and conference divisions that produce the ZoomerShows, annual consumer shows directed to the Zoomer demographic and ideaCity, an annual Canadian conference also known as 'Canada's Premiere Meeting of the Minds'.

Cautionary note on forward looking statements

The TSX Venture Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. Certain statements made in this report are 'forward-looking statements' which may include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain the words 'believe', 'anticipate', 'expect', 'estimate', 'project', 'will be', 'will continue', 'will likely result' or similar words or phrases. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties are detailed from time to time in filings by ZoomerMedia Limited with provincial securities commissions. New risk factors emerge from time to time and it is not possible for management to predict all such risk factors, nor can it assess the impact of all such risk factors on the Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, the following:

Given these risks, and uncertainties, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. ZoomerMedia Limited does not intend and does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Contacts:



George Kempff

Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

ZoomerMedia Limited

(416) 607-7735





Leanne Wright

Vice President Communications

ZoomerMedia Limited

(416) 886-6873





More information:

http://www.zoomermedia.ca



