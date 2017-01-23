International Medical Marijuana Cannabis Experts Speak At Hawaii Cannabis Expo

3-day event the Hawaii Cannabis Expo features patient education and information alongside an industry trade show of patient services, wellness products, home-growing tools and techniques, accessories and lifestyle products.

(firmenpresse) - (Honolulu, HI) The Hawaii Cannabis industry comes together this February 10, 11 and 12, 2017 for the 2nd Annual Hawaii Cannabis Expo presented by Rich Extracts. This is the second year at the Blaisdell Exhibition Hall, the Hawaii Cannabis Expo aims to educate the public on the myriad of potential benefits offered by the cannabis plant and provide attendees with accurate information on how to safely access medical cannabis in Hawaii as a registered patient.



Hawaii Cannabis Expo



The 3-day event features patient education and information alongside an industry trade show of patient services, wellness products, home-growing tools, accessories and lifestyle products.



In addition to general information for the public, Patients Out of Time will offer continuing education courses for doctors and nurses who wish to receive continuing education credit through training from national and international medical marijuana experts. These classes have been submitted to the submitted to the Virginia Nurses Association for approval to award contact hours and the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education through the joint partnership of University of California, San Francisco.



For those who are seeking employment in Hawaii's emerging medical marijuana industry, The Cannabis Career Institute will be providing classes on cultivation, strain selection and bud-tending.



The Hawaii Cannabis Expo has confirmed presentations by master growers, researchers, advocates and experts in the medical cannabis field including;



Dr. Donald Abrams, MD - Cancer and integrative medicine specialist at the UCSF Osher Center for Integrative Medicine at Mount Zion.



Dr. Cristina Sanchez, PhD - Complutense University, Dept. Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, School of Biology Madrid, Spain



Dr. Joe Goldstrich, MD - FACC, Medical Director Zelda Therapeutics West Des Moines, IA





Mara Gordon, Director -Aunt Zeldas, Inc / Zelda Therapeutics Bodega Bay, CA



Mary Lynn Mathre - President and Co-founder of Patients Out of Time and the President and Founding member of the American Cannabis Nurses Association (ACNA).



Wendy Gibson - Field Organizer, The Drug Policy Forum and The Medical Cannabis Coalition of Hawaii



Ed Rosenthal - Legendary Grower, Horticulturist & Author



Dru West - High Times Cannabis Cup Judge, Master Grower and Author



Dan Lubkeman - Hydroponic Society of America



According to the promoter Dana, "The 2nd Annual Hawaii Cannabis Expo will be an event Hawaii has never seen before. With medical marijuana dispensaries about to open, we will have local and mainland companies displaying their cannabis-centric products while international cannabis experts will be speaking about cannabis health and wellness. The Expo will cover all things cannabis, featuring Education, Vendors, Food, Fun and much more."



The Hawaii Cannabis Expo is restricted to adults 18 years and older. Children 17 and under must be accompanied by a parent.



Hours of operation and admission prices at the Blaisdell Exhibition Hall are Friday February 10 from 5p-8p for $5, Saturday February 11th from 10am 7pm and Sunday February 12th from 10am-5pm. Daily General Admission $15, 3-day pass $20



For a complete schedule and more information please visit [http://www.hawaiicannabisexpo.com](http://www.hawaiicannabisexpo.com/)





