The Town of Miami Lakes has a New Business Directory MiamiLakes.City!

MiamiLakes.City is an online business directory for the business community of the Town of Miami Lakes, Fl. We're all better off when we shop locally, and whether you are visiting or live here, we hope you find the service you are looking for at MiamiLakes.City.

(firmenpresse) - The Town of Miami Lakes, Florida is a popular suburb of Miami that was incorporated on December 5, 2000. Past census lists the town as a designated place in Miami-Dade County. However, sixteen years after incorporating, many databases and geo software still have Miami Lakes listed as either Miami-Dade or Hialeah! This is a subject that often comes up in local business forums and networking events.



About a year ago at a networking event a small local marketing agency, Vertical Marketing LLC, was asked to look into the possibility of developing a website to represent the local business community. Even though The [Town of Miami Lakes](https://miamilakes.city) has a population of almost thirty-one thousand and a little over eleven hundred registered companies the deciding factor of any project of this type is all about support. After consulting with several local businesses, the answer was obvious. The local business community not only welcomed the idea but it is committed to embracing it. With this directive, the team at Vertical Marketing LLC went to work on finding the best solution for the project. The research which included acquiring several pre-made software packages concluded with the development of a unique platform which incorporates all the latest trends and technologies for web design and search engine optimization. The team was very focused on making sure the platform would not only deliver on the demand of the public but also those of search engines like Google.



The ranking is the ultimate goal of any project of this kind. The facts are that there are many business directories available, but very few are capable of making an impact on local business communities, and that is because they dont come up in organic search results, therefore offering little value to its members.



With this in mind, the team when to work on all important ranking factors to search engines. The intent was to make MiamiLakes.City the top ranking [business directory for Miami Lakes](http://ow.ly/Ttt4308fb69). Aside from standards like mobile friendly responsive code, SSL security, dedicated server, and the latest in security, the team also delivered on many other less known specs such as EXIF date, schema and Google 2017 AMP (Accelerated Mobile Page) compliance.





Today, on day one of the soft-launch MiamiLakes.City is way on its way to becoming a recognized initiative designed to bring added visibility and traffic to the local business community of [Miami Lakes, Fl.](http://bit.ly/2jQscHK) For more information on this project, please visit MiamiLakes.City





More information:

http://https://miamilakes.city



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

MiamiLakes.City

https://miamilakes.city

PressRelease by

MiamiLakes.City

Requests:

MiamiLakes.City

https://miamilakes.city



15476 Northwest 77th Court Suite #205

Miami Lakes

United States

Date: 01/24/2017 - 00:00

Language: English

News-ID 519340

Character count: 2896

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: MiamiLakes.City

Ansprechpartner: Vertical Marketing LLC

Stadt: Miami Lakes



Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation

Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 23/01/2017



Number of hits: 57



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease