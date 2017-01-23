       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Northwestern Enterprises Ltd. Acquires Common Shares of Aura Minerals Inc.

(firmenpresse) - ROAD TOWN, BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS -- (Marketwired) -- 01/23/17 -- Northwestern Enterprises Ltd. ("Northwestern"), a company beneficially owned by Paulo Carlos de Brito, announces that it has acquired 1,400,000 common shares of Aura Minerals Inc. ("Aura") pursuant to a private share purchase agreement at a price of US$1.062 per share (or Cdn.$1.423 per share based on the Bank of Canada noon exchange rate on the date of purchase) for a total purchase price of US$1,486,962 (or Cdn.$1,992,380) (the "Private Purchase"). The common shares acquired under the Private Purchase represent approximately 4.2% of Aura's issued and outstanding common shares.

Following the completion of the Private Purchase, Northwestern owns or has control or direction over an aggregate of 17,589,075 common shares representing approximately 52.6% of Aura's issued and outstanding common shares.

The acquisition of the common shares was completed as part of Northwestern's ongoing review of its investment holdings, and to permit it to increase its ownership position in Aura. Northwestern intends to evaluate its investment in Aura on a continuing basis and may, depending on market conditions or any other relevant factors, increase or decrease its ownership, control or direction over common shares or other securities of Aura, through market transactions, private agreements or otherwise.

Contacts:
Paulo Carlos de Brito
+5511 2164-7345



Date: 01/23/2017 - 23:09
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Northwestern Enterprises Ltd.
Stadt: ROAD TOWN, BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS


