Carteira International Sells Common Shares of Aura Minerals Inc.

(firmenpresse) - WILLEMSTAD, CURACAO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/23/17 -- Carteira International N.V. ("Carteira") announces that it has sold 1,400,000 common shares of Aura Minerals Inc. ("Aura") pursuant to a private share purchase agreement at a price of US$1.062 per share (or Cdn.$1.423 per share based on the Bank of Canada noon exchange rate on the date of purchase) for a total purchase price of US$1,486,962 (or Cdn.$1,992,380). The common shares sold by Carteira represent approximately 4.2% of Aura's issued and outstanding common shares.

Following the completion of the foregoing transaction, Carteira owns or has control or direction over an aggregate of 5,121,947 common shares representing approximately 15.3% of Aura's issued and outstanding common shares.

The sale of the common shares was completed as part of Carteira's review of its investment holdings. Carteira evaluates its investment in Aura on an ongoing basis and may, in the ordinary course of its business, increase or decrease its ownership, control or direction over common shares or other securities of Aura.

For additional information, or to obtain a copy of the report required pursuant to the early warning reporting requirements, please contact:

Contacts:
Maria Flavia Junqueira da Cunha
Telephone: +5999.736.8080 or +5999.736.0808
Email:

Carteira International N.V.
Schouwburgweg # 3, Gaito
Willemstad, Curacao



Date: 01/23/2017 - 23:17
Language: English
