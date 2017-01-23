Raise Production Inc. Announces Extension to Certain Stock Options

(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/23/17 -- Raise Production Inc. (TSX VENTURE: RPC) ("Raise" or the "Company") announces that it intends to extend the term of 2,251,250 options to purchase common shares of Raise which were originally granted on August 24, 2012 (the "Options"). Each Option entitles the holder to purchase one common share at an exercise price of $0.24 per share, which is unchanged. The Options have been granted to certain officers of the Company under the Company's stock option plan and will expire on January 23, 2022, subject to regulatory approval.

About Raise Production Inc.

The Company is an innovative oilfield service company that focuses its efforts on the production service sector, utilizing its proprietary products to enhance and increase ultimate production in both conventional and unconventional horizontal oil and gas wells.

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from these anticipated in such statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Contacts:

Eric Laing

President and Chief Executive Officer





Susan Scullion

Chief Financial Officer





Raise Production Inc.

(403) 699-7675





More information:

http://www.raiseproduction.com/



Raise Production Inc.

