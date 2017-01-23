Suncor Energy Foundation invests in enhanced training at Lambton College

Suncor, through the Suncor Energy Foundation, today announced a $300,000 donation to Lambton College towards the purchase of industry equipment, software and simulators that support enhanced training for students enrolled in the College's Technology programs.

"Over the years we have built a strong, collaborative relationship with Lambton College," says Mark Hiseler, vice president, Sarnia refinery, Suncor. "This latest investment, supporting Lambton College's Envision Tomorrow capital campaign, will help to ensure students continue to have access to new learning environments gaining the skills required in the workplace of the future."

The new equipment will greatly enhance the educational experience for students enrolled in the College's Chemical Production & Power Engineering Technology (CPET), Power Engineering Technology (PETC), and Instrumentation & Control Engineering Technology (ICET) programs. Students will now have access to a state-of-the-art Combined Cycle Power Plant, Bio-ethanol Plant, and Refrigeration and Chiller System simulators. A new piece of equipment, a Bio-diesel Trainer, designed in-house, is also expected to be completed by early spring.

"This generous donation will further enhance our educational programming and the applied training students receive in our flagship technology programs," said Judith Morris, President and CEO, Lambton College. "I would like to thank Suncor for their ongoing support of Lambton College and the tremendous employment opportunities they have provided for both students and graduates over the years."

The donation also provides funding for mobile and Bluetooth technologies allowing for remote monitoring and control of a Hart modem and chemical and physical iPad sensors. Mobile control of an Evaporative Crystallization trainer, a process used in bioindustrial processes to isolate compounds of interest, is also now available for students. Future plans involve deployment of educational mobile apps.

"As someone who returned to school to re-train for a new career, I'm excited to have the opportunity to gain hands-on experience working with such sophisticated industry equipment," said Anastacia Brie, Chemical Production & Power Engineering student. "Because of the generosity and support from local industry such as Suncor, I feel so confident in my skills and know that I have the best possible chance at being successful in my new profession."

The funding will also support the purchase of a steam turbine-driven air compressor. The air-compressor and the ammonia refrigeration simulation have both been identified by the Technical Standards and Safety Authority (TSSA) as areas that would be beneficial to industry training.

Suncor Energy is Canada's leading integrated energy company. Suncor's operations include oil sands development and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing under the Petro-Canada brand. A member of Dow Jones Sustainability indexes, FTSE4Good and CDP, Suncor is working to responsibly develop petroleum resources while also growing a renewable energy portfolio. Suncor is listed on the UN Global Compact 100 stock index and the Corporate Knights' Global 100. Suncor's common shares (symbol: SU) are listed on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges.

Suncor Energy and the Suncor Energy Foundation (SEF) have a proud history helping build sustainable communities through collaborative partnerships that enhance the quality of life in key operating areas. Over the past 15 years, Suncor and the SEF have invested more than $190 million in charitable and non profit organizations across Canada and internationally. The SEF is a private, charitable foundation established to receive Suncor's contributions and support registered Canadian charitable organizations. For more information about Suncor Energy and our community investment program, please visit our website at .

About Lambton College

With an expanding roster of more than 90 diploma, certificate and degree programs, Lambton College is a provincial leader in education, training, and applied research. Nationally renowned for its ability to align programs with the needs of industry, Lambton College boasts one of the highest graduate employment rates in Ontario and ranks first in the province for Applied Research funding. With a strong focus on learning innovation, Lambton College's Mobile Learning initiative, featuring an exclusive Class+ Experience, has transformed the teaching landscape, with students connecting to course materials via iPad devices, both inside and outside of the classroom.

