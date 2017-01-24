PIMCO Names Kimberley Stafford as New Head of Asia-Pacific

Ms. Stafford is currently Global Head of PIMCO's Consultant Relations Group

Replaces Eric Mogelof, Managing Director, who is relocating to New York to head firm's U.S. Wealth Management business

PIMCO, a leading global investment management firm, has announced that Kimberley Stafford, Managing Director and current Global Head of PIMCO's Consultant Relations Group, has been named the new Head of Asia-Pacific. Ms. Stafford will assume her responsibilities immediately and will relocate to Hong Kong mid-year. She will report to PIMCO's Chief Executive Officer, Emmanuel Roman.

Ms. Stafford will replace Eric Mogelof, Managing Director and current Head of Asia-Pacific, who is taking up a new role as Head of PIMCO's U.S. Global Wealth Management business. Mr. Mogelof will also assume his responsibilities immediately, will relocate to New York in June and will also report to Mr. Roman.

Ms. Stafford has served PIMCO in a variety of important roles during her 17-year career at PIMCO. Prior to her current position heading consultant relations globally, U.S. institutional sales and alternatives marketing groups, she was Global Head of Human Resources and Talent Management, Head of Global Sustainability Initiatives, a member of the Executive Office and an Account Manager in the Consultant Relations Group. Ms. Stafford has also served on PIMCO's Executive Committee, playing a key role in setting PIMCO's strategic direction.

Mr. Roman said: "Kim is the ideal executive to continue to serve our clients in the incredibly important Asia-Pacific region because of her deep understanding of the asset management business, her commitment to our clients and proven strategic leadership."

He added: "Kim Stafford and Eric Mogelof are proven leaders who will serve our clients in these important roles in Asia-Pacific and the U.S. and are an example of the deep bench of executive and leadership talent PIMCO has globally."

Ms. Stafford said: "I look forward to building on the excellent service that Eric and our team in Asia-Pacific have delivered to clients. I will be supported in this role by a best-in-class regional leadership team and deep bench of talented investment professionals, both in Asia-Pacific and around the world."

PIMCO is a leading global investment management firm, with offices in 11 countries throughout North America, Europe and Asia. Founded in 1971, PIMCO offers a wide range of innovative solutions to help millions of investors worldwide meet their needs. Our goal is to provide attractive returns while maintaining a strong culture of risk management and long-term discipline. PIMCO is owned by Allianz S.E., a leading global diversified financial services provider.

Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including the performance of financial markets, the investment performance of PIMCO's sponsored investment products and separately managed accounts, general economic conditions, future acquisitions, competitive conditions and government regulations, including changes in tax laws. Readers should carefully consider such factors. Further, such forward-looking statements speak only on the date at which such statements are made. PIMCO undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

