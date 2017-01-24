       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
LOGiQ Asset Management Inc. Announces Changes to Portfolio Management Team

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/23/17 -- LOGiQ Asset Management Inc. (TSX: LGQ)("LOGiQ") announced today the departure of Nevin Markwart, who was formerly the President and Chief Executive Officer of Front Street Capital, which was combined with LOGiQ on December 8, 2016. Mr. Markwart was brought into Front Street Capital to prepare it for the transaction with LOGiQ and remains a member of the LOGiQ Board of Directors.

Also departing LOGiQ are Rick Brown, who was a portfolio manager with Front Street Capital, and John Kim, who was a portfolio manager with LOGiQ Asset Management Ltd. (formerly Aston Hill Asset Management Ltd.)("LAML").

As previously announced by LOGiQ (formerly Aston Hill Financial Inc.) on December 8, 2016, the vendors of Front Street Capital and Tuscarora Capital Inc. ("TCI"), and LOGiQ completed a transaction to combine their respective companies, creating a new, leading independent asset management firm. LOGiQ also announced portfolio management changes to certain Front Street Capital and LAML funds:

About LOGiQ Asset Management Inc.

LOGiQ Asset Management Inc. (logiqasset.com) is a diversified asset management company with a suite of retail mutual funds, closed end funds, hedge funds and pooled funds, and also provides segregated institutional managed accounts and institutional advisory sales.

The TSX has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein.

Contacts:
Joe Canavan
President and Chief Executive Officer
LOGiQ Asset Management Inc.
(416) 583-2300

Derek Slemko
Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer
LOGiQ Asset Management Inc.
(416) 583-2300



