Custom Sacramento Screen Printing and Embroidery Shop Rewards Best Customers

Custom Printing and Embroidery is celebrating the launch of its new website to provide customers with value in selection of apparel and artwork for design templates by providing a 15% percent discount to the first 100 customers. Further information can be found at http://www.customprintingembroidery.com/sacramento/

(firmenpresse) - A top local screen printing and embroidery shop in Sacramento, California "Custom Printing and Embroidery" or [CPE](http://www.customprintingembroidery.com/), will be celebrating the launch of its new website to provide customers with enhance value in selection of clothing apparel as well as artwork for design templates for use on their projects. CPE has a tradition of providing quality customer service, and will not disappoint again by providing a 15% percent discount to the first 100 customers. It's reported the event took take place on Wednesday, January 18, 2017.



Upon a successful launch of its new customer-oriented website, CPE received much rave as well as many positive comments and feedback regarding the new look and feel of the site in general as well as the navigation. In a space where most competitors simply stand up a static website without consideration of the customers or end users in mind and fails to cause much of a stir, Custom Printing and Embroidery has opted to be a little more.



Joseph Mele, Director of Marketing at Custom Printing and Embroidery, says: "We wanted to provide our customers with value because we listened and gathered feedback from out customers. And that they wanted a new website that will be able to address and answer many questions as well as provide descriptions and samples of products and or services. This will enable our customers to save time and better evaluate if our company's product or services is a compatible fit for their current needs. We're hoping it will empower our customers with the proper knowledge and training so that they can make an informed decision. It should go great unless it starts flooding in the Sacramento valley from all this rain we've been receiving lately!"



Custom Printing and Embroidery has always thrived on the idea of standing out and making a commotion. Mele also stated: "It's all part of the fun and it's going to help our customers get more out of our services as well as improve engagement from our social media sites with the customers. Which we think is better than businesses who choose to do things the 'regular' way." This launch celebration is just one of the many ways Custom Printing and Embroidery achieves that goal.





When asked about the website to provide customers with value in selection of clothing apparel as well as artwork for design templates for their projects service, Joseph Mele said: "We think it's going to be a real hit because we always keep in mind the needs of our customers".



To find out more about CPE and its full line of service offerings, visit their website at: http://www.customprintingembroidery.com/sacramento/





