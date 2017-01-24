Franklin MA SEO Packages Article Marketing & Video Marketing Launched

Miles Internet Marketing has defied convention in the Search Engine Optimization market with the release of Ultimate Search Engine Optimization Packages. Further information can be found at http://MilesInternetMarketing.com and http://MilesInternetMarketing.com/seo. Be sure to call with any questions at 508-404-4389.

(firmenpresse) - January 23, 2017. Earlier today, Miles Internet Marketing finally announced the release of the Ultimate Search Engine Optimization Packages - it's new product and takes SEO to a level never seen before, which has been in development since February 2016.The main benefit is the product will help create organic rankings much faster and with the 'Ultime' content diversification but it does so, with a difference.



David Miles, Owner and Founder at Miles Internet Marketing, says: "We wanted to try something new with the Ultimate Search Engine Optimization Packages. Anyone familiar with the Search Engine Optimization market will probably have noticed how everyone else seems to be focused on the wrong elements while we are giving Google and the other search engines exactly what they want to see. This is a problem for them because If they don't know what the search engines want then that makes it difficult when trying to get the results businesses are looking for."



So as a welcome breath of fresh air, Ultimate Search Engine Optimization Packages have been developed on a platform that creates many thousands of content submissions that are fresh and unique. Miles Internet Marketing chose to make this move because it realized that when companies give the search engines exactly what they want they tend to reward them with higher and faster rankings for organic search results.



David Miles also said "We want to give our customers the best service available and help them decide (based on our research) which level of content and keyword combination package would work best for them. With the Ultimate Search Engine Optimization Packages, they have a fresh new possibility. We want them to feel when using our service they will be able to rest easy knowing that everything we are doing willl be Google safe and compliant when using the Ultimate Search Engine Optimization Packages. Trying something new is always a risk, but it's a risk we believe is worth taking."





Miles Internet Marketing has been in business since July of 2009. Since day 1 it has always aimed to create a level playing field so that small and mid sized business can compete with the big budget guys.



This isn't the first time Miles Internet Marketing has defied convention either. In fact, Miles Internet Marketing is always trying to blaze new trails with services that are either very unique or extemely cost competitive. They have caused a stir with the competition on at least one occasion by being able to offer services that go beyond cutting edge techniques.



Miles Internet Marketing is pleased that the Ultimate Search Engine Optimization Packages have launched. This service has been available sine the middle of November 2016. To find out more, it's possible to visit [http://MilesInternetMarketing.com/seo](http://www.MilesInternetMarketing.com/seo)



For further information about Miles Internet Marketing, and it's services click on their website at [http://MilesInternetMarketing.com](http://www.MilesInternetMarketing.com)





