LearningFileMaker.com releases Video Training for Startups and Entrepreneurs

Richard Carlton and LearningFileMaker.com Created an award winning video training course for Startups and Entrepreneurs covering the business side of creating an application. Students will have the knowledge and tools necessary to plan an application for resale or for deployment within their organization.

(firmenpresse) - SANTA CLARA Jan 23, 2017 LearningFileMaker.com has released an instructional video course for Startups and Entrepreneurs, which comprehensively covers everything developers need to know about planning, budgeting, and creating an application. The video course for Startups and Entrepreneurs has six hours of video content, covering the business side of creating an application. At the end of this course students will have the knowledge and tools necessary to plan an application for resale or for deployment within their organization.



This video course is to help plan and budget for a mobile application, said Richard Carlton, CEO LearningFileMaker.com, These videos are for Individuals and companies interested in building an app for a vertical market segment for deployment within an organization.



6-hour video course covers the ins and outs of creating a FileMaker application for resale.

Top Rated Course by FileMaker Expert, Richard Carlton.

http://learningfilemaker.com/fmpro15.php



Experience Richard's dynamic and exciting teaching format, while learning both basic, intermediate, and advanced FileMaker development skills. With 26 years of FileMaker experience and a long-time speaker at FileMaker's Developer



Conference, Richard teaches all the ins and outs of building FileMaker Solutions. The course is 40 hours of video content!



Watch the video instruction clips here https://youtu.be/AbtOEo4BdyM



Richard has been involved with the FileMaker platform since 1990 and has grown RCC into one of the largest top tier FileMaker consultancies worldwide.



Richard works closely with RCC's staff: a team of 28 FileMaker developers and supporting web designers.



He has offices in California, Nevada, and Texas.



Richard has been a frequent speaker at the FileMaker Developers Conference on a variety of topics involving FileMaker for Startups and Entrepreneurs, and client server integration





Richard is the Product Manager for [FM Starting Point](http://www.fmstartingpoint.com), the popular and most downloaded free FileMaker CRM Starter Solution.



Richard won 2015 Excellence Award from FileMaker Inc (Apple Inc) for outstanding video and product creation, leading to business development.



[RCC](http://www.rcconsulting.com) and [LearningFileMaker.com](http://www.LearningFileMaker.com) are headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.



Availability



The FileMaker Course for Startups and Entrepreneurs is available for a one-time purchase of $50, and can be found at http://www.learningfilemaker.com/entrepreneurs.html



LearningFileMaker.com is the number one destination for FileMaker training videos, with over 70 hours of comprehensive FileMaker training content, LearningFileMaker.com is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.





http://www.fmgallery.net/



Richard Carlton Consulting

http://www.fmgallery.net/

Richard Carlton Consulting

Richard Carlton Consulting

http://www.fmgallery.net/

+1-408-492-9701

3130 De La Cruz Blvd Suite 110 Santa Clara CA 95054

headquartered in Santa Clara

United States

