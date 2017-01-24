VAN HERK INVESTMENTS B.V. ANNOUNCES 10.07% SHAREHOLDING IN ABLYNX

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
REGULATED INFORMATION
GHENT, Belgium, 24 January 2017 - Ablynx [Euronext Brussels: ABLX; OTC: ABYLY]
today announced, in accordance with Article 14 of the Belgian Law of 2 May 2007
regarding the publication of major shareholdings in issuers whose securities are
admitted to trading on a regulated market (the "Transparency Law"), that it
received a notification of shareholdings from Van Herk Investments B.V.
The above shareholder notified Ablynx that it has exceeded the 10% threshold on
19 January 2017 and now holds 6,148,362 Ablynx shares, representing 10.07% of
the current 61,076,074 outstanding Ablynx shares, an increase from a former
position of 5.40% (August 2016).
Van Herk Investments B.V. is controlled by Mr. A. van Herk in accordance with
Articles 5 and 7 of the Dutch Companies Code.
Full versions of all transparency notifications are available on Ablynx website,
under the section Investors.
About Ablynx
Ablynx is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of Nanobodies®,
proprietary therapeutic proteins based on single-domain antibody fragments,
which combine the advantages of conventional antibody drugs with some of the
features of small-molecule drugs. Ablynx is dedicated to creating new medicines
which will make a real difference to society. Today, the Company has more than
45 proprietary and partnered programmes in development in various therapeutic
areas including inflammation, haematology, immuno-oncology, oncology and
respiratory disease. The Company has collaborations with multiple pharmaceutical
companies including AbbVie, Boehringer Ingelheim, Eddingpharm, Merck & Co.,
Inc., Merck KGaA, Novartis, Novo Nordisk and Taisho Pharmaceuticals. The Company
is headquartered in Ghent, Belgium. More information can be found on
www.ablynx.com.
For more information, please contact
Ablynx:
Dr Edwin Moses
CEO
t: +32 (0)9 262 00 07
m: +32 (0)473 39 50 68
e: edwin.moses(at)ablynx.com
Marieke Vermeersch
Director IR & Corporate Communications
t: +32 (0)9 262 00 82
m: +32 (0)479 49 06 03
e: marieke.vermeersch(at)ablynx.com
Follow us on Twitter (at)AblynxABLX
Ablynx media/analyst relations
FTI Consulting:
Julia Phillips, Brett Pollard, Mo Noonan, Matthew Moss
t: +44 20 3727 1000
e: ablynx(at)fticonsulting.com
pdf format of the press release:
https://hugin.info/137912/R/2072904/779091.pdf
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Ablynx via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://www.ablynx.com
Date: 01/24/2017 - 07:00
Language: English
News-ID 519379
Character count: 3173
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Ablynx
Stadt: Ghent/Zwijnaarde
Number of hits: 71
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|56.732
|Registriert Heute:
|9
|Registriert Gestern:
|31
|Mitglied(er) online:
|1
|Gäste Online:
|356
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.