VAN HERK INVESTMENTS B.V. ANNOUNCES 10.07% SHAREHOLDING IN ABLYNX

REGULATED INFORMATION



GHENT, Belgium, 24 January 2017 - Ablynx [Euronext Brussels: ABLX; OTC: ABYLY]

today announced, in accordance with Article 14 of the Belgian Law of 2 May 2007

regarding the publication of major shareholdings in issuers whose securities are

admitted to trading on a regulated market (the "Transparency Law"), that it

received a notification of shareholdings from Van Herk Investments B.V.



The above shareholder notified Ablynx that it has exceeded the 10% threshold on

19 January 2017 and now holds 6,148,362 Ablynx shares, representing 10.07% of

the current 61,076,074 outstanding Ablynx shares, an increase from a former

position of 5.40% (August 2016).



Van Herk Investments B.V. is controlled by Mr. A. van Herk in accordance with

Articles 5 and 7 of the Dutch Companies Code.



Full versions of all transparency notifications are available on Ablynx website,

under the section Investors.





About Ablynx



Ablynx is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of Nanobodies®,

proprietary therapeutic proteins based on single-domain antibody fragments,

which combine the advantages of conventional antibody drugs with some of the

features of small-molecule drugs. Ablynx is dedicated to creating new medicines

which will make a real difference to society. Today, the Company has more than

45 proprietary and partnered programmes in development in various therapeutic

areas including inflammation, haematology, immuno-oncology, oncology and

respiratory disease. The Company has collaborations with multiple pharmaceutical

companies including AbbVie, Boehringer Ingelheim, Eddingpharm, Merck & Co.,

Inc., Merck KGaA, Novartis, Novo Nordisk and Taisho Pharmaceuticals. The Company

is headquartered in Ghent, Belgium. More information can be found on



www.ablynx.com.





