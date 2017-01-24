Global Tire Curing Press Industry 2016 Market Analysis Survey Research Growth and Forecast Report 2016-2021 by region/country and subsectors.
(firmenpresse) - Albany, New York, January 24, 2017: Market Research Hub (MRH) has announced the addition of a latest market research study to its wide-ranging group of research reports. This 96-page research study is entitled as Global Tire Curing Press Market Outlook 2016-2021, which provides precise analysis with a deep focus on the growing prospects during the forecast time period of 2016 to 2021. This analysis has been done on the basis of five years review period from 2011 to 2015. Geographically, the report offers separate comprehensive analytics for the regions including Europe, North America, Middle East, Asia-Pacific and Africa.
Primarily, the report starts by defining the tire curing press along with their classification. Further, the presence of tire curing press worldwide has been analyzed by covering its supply chain structure and manufacturers. It also covers key technological developments in the recent years and profiles top players in the market along with their key policies. Curing press acts as an advanced hot-pressing equipment for thermosetting plastic compression moulding which is primarily used for vulcanization processing. This processing works for the creation of a variety of rubber products, slab rubber, glue tapes etc. According to the transmission system, the market of tire curing presses has been categorized into:
Mechanical curing press
Hydraulic curing press
Among these, hydraulic curing press has higher concentricity, resetting equipment accuracy and parallelism. Additionally, it is also more suitable for vulcanized radial tire.
Furthermore, in the report, major factors influencing the supply & demand for tire curing press and the opportunities as well as challenges faced by industry participants are also analyzed. Tire manufacturers must reap the maximum productivity from every stage of their manufacturing process. For them, the curing press machine should be, safe, productive, flexible and easy to use. Thus, there are a lot of efforts which have been added by the manufacturers that are responsible for the growth of the market.
The next section of the report presents the competitive landscape of the key industry participants. This section provides a clear insight into the market share analysis of the major players. At present, major players in the global tire curing press market are as follows:
McNeil & NRM (USA)
HF (Germany)
Tianjin Saixiang (China)
Herbert (Germany)
Yiyang Yishen (China)
Kobelco (Japan)
Safe-Run (China)
MHI (Japan)
Guilin Rubber Machinery (China)
Sino Rubber Machinery (China)
VMI (Netherlands)
MESNAC (China)
DXS (China)
Cimcorp (Finland)
Greatoo (China)
Furthermore, readers will get a clear perspective on the high demand and also the unmet needs of consumers that will enhance the growth of this market. This study also acts as an important tool for the companies and for the new entrants by providing them the primary information about the market.
